The recent report on “Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Report 2015-2026, Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis” offered by Credible Markets, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Agricultural Biologicals Market”.
Key players in the global Agricultural Biologicals market covered in Chapter 4:
Bayer Cropscience Ag
The Dow Chemical Company
Koppert B.V.
T.Stanes & Company Limited
Marrone Bio Innovation Inc.
Isagro Spa
Novozyme A/S
Syngenta
Basf Se
Arysta Lifescience Limited
Certis Usa Llc
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Agricultural Biologicals market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Biopesticides
Biofertilizers
Biostimulants
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Agricultural Biologicals market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Cereals & Grains
Oilseeds & Pulses
Fruits & Vegetables
Other
Market segmentation, by regions:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand)
• Middle East & Africa (Middle East, Africa)
• Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia)
Some Points from Table of Content
Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Report 2015-2026, Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 1 Agricultural Biologicals Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Agricultural Biologicals
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19's impact on the Agricultural Biologicals industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Agricultural Biologicals Industry Development
Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Agricultural Biologicals Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Agricultural Biologicals
3.3 Agricultural Biologicals Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Agricultural Biologicals
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Agricultural Biologicals
3.4 Market Distributors of Agricultural Biologicals
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Agricultural Biologicals Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
Chapter 4 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, by Type
Chapter 5 Agricultural Biologicals Market, by Application
Chapter 6 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter 7 North America Agricultural Biologicals Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 8 Europe Agricultural Biologicals Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Agricultural Biologicals Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Biologicals Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 11 South America Agricultural Biologicals Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 13 Industry Outlook
Chapter 14 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Forecast
Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis
15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis
15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis
15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment
The report can answer the following questions:
• North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Agricultural Biologicals industry.
• Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Agricultural Biologicals industry.
• Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Agricultural Biologicals industry.
• Different types and applications of Agricultural Biologicals industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.
• Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2026 of Agricultural Biologicals industry.
• Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Agricultural Biologicals industry.
• SWOT analysis of Agricultural Biologicals industry.
• New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Agricultural Biologicals industry.
Global Agricultural Biologicals Market: competitive landscape analysis
This report contains the major manufacturer’s analysis of the global Agricultural Biologicals industry. By understanding the operations of these manufacturers (sales volume, revenue, sales price and gross margin from 2015 to 2020), the reader can understand the strategies and collaborations that the manufacturers are focusing on combat competition in the market.
Global Agricultural Biologicals Market: types and end industries analysis
The research report includes specific segments such as end industries and product types of Agricultural Biologicals. The report provides market size (sales volume and revenue) for each type and end industry from 2015 to 2020. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Global Agricultural Biologicals Market: regional analysis
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key countries, with market size, growth rate, import and export of Agricultural Biologicals in these countries from 2015 to 2020, which covering United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia.
Impact of Covid-19 in Agricultural Biologicals Market: Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Agricultural Biologicals market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.
