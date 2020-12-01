A fractional horsepower motor (FHP) is an electric motor with a rated output power of 746 Watts or less. There is no defined minimum output, however, it is generally accepted that a motor with a frame size of less than 35mm square can be referred to as a ‘micro-motor’., The term ‘fractional’ indicates that the motor often has a power rating smaller than one horsepower. ,.cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.

Competitive Landscape and Fractional HP MotorMarket Share Analysis

Fractional HP Motor competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Fractional HP Motorsales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Fractional HP Motorsales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Fractional HP Motor Market competition by Top Countries manufacturers/ Key player Data Profiled:

Allied Motion Technologies

Johnson Electric

Regal Beloit

ASMO

Maxon Motor

Weg

Minebea

Ametek

Danaher Motion

Faulhaber

Nidec Corporation

Baldor Electric

Portescap

Groschopp

Precision Microdrives

And More……

Market segmentation

Fractional HP Motor Market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Fractional HP Motor Market Segment by Type covers:

Fractional Brushed Motor

Fractional HP Brushless Motor

Fractional HP Motor Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Motor Vehicles

Household Appliances

Industrial Machinery

Aerospace

Scope of the Fractional HP Motor Market Report:

This report focuses on the Fractional HP Motor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application., Europe was the largest revenue market with a market share of 28.31% in 2012 and 25.83% in 2017 with a decrease of 2.48%. North America ranked the second market with the market share of 23.05% in 2016. The Asia Pacific market for Fractional HP Motor is expected to be the market with the most promising growth rate. Rising per capita income of people in emerging economies such as China, India, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam has led to an increase in demand for household appliances and other electric motor-driven systems. Consumers in these countries have started to adopt modern and technologically advanced household appliances to upgrade their lifestyle. There are low ownership levels of heavy consumer durables in developing countries, especially India. This gives ample opportunity for manufacturers to leverage the low penetration level in the above countries. Thus, the increased demand for household appliances has resulted in an increased consumption of FHP motors., Fractional HP Motor companies are mainly from United States and Europe, the industry concentrate rate is low. The top three companies are Allied Motion Technologies, Johnson Electric, Regal Beloit Corp, with the revenue market share of 2.42%, 2.26% and 1.74% in 2016., Although sales of Fractional HP Motor brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who has not technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the Fractional HP Motor field. As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. What is more, the company in this industry should pay attention to their R&D, innovation and services, then they may get the competition advantage, and get a bigger market share., The worldwide market for Fractional HP Motor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 61000 million US$ in 2023, from 45000 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.,

This report focuses on the Fractional HP Motor in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The report provides an in-depth knowledge of the Global Fractional HP Motor market scenario:

Market Overview

Market Analysis by Regions

Market Dynamics & Companies Profiles, Business Overview

Data Source

Research Findings and Conclusion

Market trends & developments

Company profiles of leading companies

Other Major Topics Covered in Fractional HP Motor market research report are as follows:

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders included in Fractional HP Motor Industry:

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers in Fractional HP Motor Market

Manufacturing Expenses

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Size (Value and Volume) analysis of Fractional HP Motor Industry

Conclusion of the Fractional HP Motor Industry.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Fractional HP Motor.

Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Fractional HP Motor

And another component ….

The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information, growth rate of Fractional HP Motor market in 2025 is also explained. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption tables and figures of Fractional HP Motor market are also given.

