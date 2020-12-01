Oligonucleotides are short DNA or RNA molecules, oligomers, that have a wide range of applications in genetic testing, research, and forensics. Commonly made in the laboratory by solid-phase chemical synthesis, these small bits of nucleic acids can be manufactured as single-stranded molecules with any user-specified sequence, and so are vital for artificial gene synthesis, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), DNA sequencing, library construction and as molecular probes. In nature, oligonucleotides are usually found as small RNA molecules that function in the regulation of gene expression (e.g. microRNA), or are degradation intermediates derived from the breakdown of larger nucleic acid molecules..cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), Agilent Technologies, Bruker
Oligonucleotide Testing Market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value.
With the rising concept of oligonucleotide as diagnostic, research and therapeutic agent, it is noticed that companies investigating the potential of oligonucleotide is going up. Number of small companies or start-ups entering the market is continuously increasing due to its potential advantages. Over the past few years, there has been explosive growth in number of research article published in the area of oligonucleotide and its products. Various techniques are used in testing of oligonucleotide out of which Polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis (PAGE), Reverse Phase High Pressure Liquid Chromatography (RP HPLC), and Anion Exchange High Pressure Liquid Chromatography (AEX HPLC) are used majorly as these techniques provide highly accurate analytical screenings of oligonucleotide and provide optimum results. Technique such as IE-HPLC is used instead of RP-HPLC as IE-HPLC provides improved purification of nucleotides with substantial secondary structure, often found in sequences with higher GC content.
This report focuses on the Oligonucleotide Testing in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.
- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
