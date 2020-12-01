The recent report on “Global Biofertilizer Market Report 2015-2026, Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis” offered by Credible Markets, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Biofertilizer Market”.
Key players in the global Biofertilizer market covered in Chapter 4:
Symborg
Krishak Bharati Cooperative
Rizobacter Argentina S.A
Camson Biotechnologies Limited
CBF China Bio-Fertilizer AG
National Fertilizers Limited
Lallemand Inc
Agri Life
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
Madras Fertilizers Limited
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
Biomax
Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation
Novozymes A/S
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Biofertilizer market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Nitrogen-fixing
Phosphate-solubilizing
Potash-mobilizing
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Biofertilizer market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Cereals & Grains
Pulses & Oilseeds
Fruits & Vegetables
Others
Market segmentation, by regions:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand)
• Middle East & Africa (Middle East, Africa)
• Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia)
Some Points from Table of Content
Global Biofertilizer Market Report 2015-2026, Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 1 Biofertilizer Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Biofertilizer
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19's impact on the Biofertilizer industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Biofertilizer Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Biofertilizer Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Biofertilizer Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Biofertilizer Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Biofertilizer Industry Development
Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Biofertilizer Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Biofertilizer
3.3 Biofertilizer Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Biofertilizer
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Biofertilizer
3.4 Market Distributors of Biofertilizer
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Biofertilizer Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
Chapter 4 Global Biofertilizer Market, by Type
Chapter 5 Biofertilizer Market, by Application
Chapter 6 Global Biofertilizer Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter 7 North America Biofertilizer Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 8 Europe Biofertilizer Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Biofertilizer Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Biofertilizer Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 11 South America Biofertilizer Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 13 Industry Outlook
Chapter 14 Global Biofertilizer Market Forecast
Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis
15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis
15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis
15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment
The report can answer the following questions:
• North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Biofertilizer industry.
• Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Biofertilizer industry.
• Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Biofertilizer industry.
• Different types and applications of Biofertilizer industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.
• Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2026 of Biofertilizer industry.
• Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Biofertilizer industry.
• SWOT analysis of Biofertilizer industry.
• New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Biofertilizer industry.
This report studies the Biofertilizer market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyses the top players in global Biofertilizer industry, and splits by product type and applications/end industries. This report also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the Biofertilizer industry.
Global Biofertilizer Market: competitive landscape analysis
This report contains the major manufacturer’s analysis of the global Biofertilizer industry. By understanding the operations of these manufacturers (sales volume, revenue, sales price and gross margin from 2015 to 2020), the reader can understand the strategies and collaborations that the manufacturers are focusing on combat competition in the market.
Global Biofertilizer Market: types and end industries analysis
The research report includes specific segments such as end industries and product types of Biofertilizer. The report provides market size (sales volume and revenue) for each type and end industry from 2015 to 2020. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Global Biofertilizer Market: regional analysis
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key countries, with market size, growth rate, import and export of Biofertilizer in these countries from 2015 to 2020, which covering United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia.
Impact of Covid-19 in Biofertilizer Market: Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Biofertilizer market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.
