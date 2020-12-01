This report studies the Silyl Modified Polymer market, Silyl modified polymers (SMP, also silane-modified polymers, modified-silane polymers, silane terminated polymers, etc.) are polymers (large, chained molecules) terminating with a silyl group. SMPs are the main components in solvent-free and isocyanate-free sealant and adhesive products. Typically the sealant products manufactured with silyl modified polymers have good adhesion on a wide range of substrate materials, and have good temperature and UV resistance.,.cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.

Kaneka

Bostik

Henkel

Wacker

Evonik

3M

Dow Corning Corporation

H.B. FULLER

Hodgson Sealants

Risun Polymer

And More……

Silyl Modified Polymer Market Segment by Type covers:

Polyurethane Type

Polyamine Ether Type

Other

Silyl Modified Polymer Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Construction

Automotive

General Industry

Others

The Silyl Modified Polymer industry concentration is very high; mainly in Europe and the United States, and high-end products mainly from Japan and USA. Kaneka, Bostik and Henkel captured the top three sales volume share spots in the Silyl Modified Polymer market in 2017. The worldwide market for Silyl Modified Polymer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.7% over the next five years, will reach 950 million US$ in 2023, from 650 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Silyl Modified Polymer in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

