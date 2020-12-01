Automatic Transmission (AT) is an automobile part which can change the automobile’s speed and torque by hydraulic transmission and gear combination; it includes hydraulic torque converter, planetary gear and hydraulic control system.,.cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.

Automatic Transmission (AT) competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Automatic Transmission (AT)sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Automatic Transmission (AT)sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Automatic Transmission (AT) Market competition by Top Countries manufacturers/ Key player Data Profiled:

AISIN

GM

Volkswagen

ZF

Hyundai

Daimler

Jatco

Ford

HONDA

Toyota

FIAT

SHANXI Fast

GEELY

Shengrui

And More……

Market segmentation

Automatic Transmission (AT) Market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Segment by Type covers:

4 HP

5 HP

6 HP

7 HP

8 HP

9 HP

10 HP

Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Scope of the Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Report:

This report focuses on the Automatic Transmission (AT) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application., So far, the automatic transmission (AT) technology is relatively close, the core technology is mastered by some big vehicle company, the price occupies about 10% of the whole vehicle, the imported automatic transmission (AT)’s price is higher than China’s price., The vehicle which installs automatic transmission (AT) has higher fuel consumption than the vehicles which install manual transmission and the vehicle which installs automatic transmission (AT) are easier driving than the vehicles which installs manual transmission. So, the automatic transmission (AT) installed proportion is different in different country due to different countries’ oil price and driving feeling. The US vehicle has about 95% installed proportion, the Japan vehicle has about 90% installed proportion, the EU has about less than 20% installed proportion, the China vehicle has about 45% installed proportion from about 35% to 45%. , The automatic transmission (AT) is mainly produced by the above listed company, like Aisin, ZF, Jatco and so on, these companies occupied more than 90% market share in 2014., US and China is the two highest consumption countries in automatic transmission (AT) market, the US can meet its demand, but China can’t meet its demand, its automatic transmission (AT) depends on the import and the automatic transmission (AT) produced in China are mainly produced by the joint venture enterprise, China’s domestic enterprises only occupy about 10% market share. In the future, the proportion of installing automatic transmission (AT) will increase, the China’s domestic enterprises’ market share may increase., Although sales of automatic transmission (AT) brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the automatic transmission (AT) field hastily. The worldwide market for Automatic Transmission (AT) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 144.0% over the next five years, will reach 29768600 million US$ in 2023, from 141100 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.,

This report focuses on the Automatic Transmission (AT) in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

