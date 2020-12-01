The New Report “Surgical Garments Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Surgical garments are personal protective equipment that are used in health care settings globally. These are worn by health care personnel in operation theater during surgery. Transmission of bacteria is one of the major factors for spreading of disease, and surgical garments helps in protecting both the patient and health care professional from the transfer of microorganisms, and body fluids.

The surgical garments market is driving due the increase in number surgical procedures, initiatives to support health protection of patients from hospital-acquired infections, and key players for Surgical Garments bringing in new products in the market. However, adoption of robotic surgeries is expected to hamper the growth of the global surgical garments market. Moreover, innovations in technology for increasing the efficiency of Surgical Garments is anticipated to drive demand the growth of the market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. 3M, 2. Cardinal Health, 3. Halyard Worldwide, Inc., 4. Hogy Medical, 5. Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., 6. Kimberly-Clark Health Care, 7. Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG, 8. Medline Industries, Inc, 9. PAUL HARTMANN AG, 10. Stryker

What is the Market Scope?

The “Surgical Garments Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of surgical garments market with detailed market segmentation by product type, distribution channel, and end user. The surgical garments market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in Surgical Garments market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The surgical garments market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and end user. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into disposable, and reusable. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into online sales, direct sales, retail sales. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and trauma centers.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Surgical Garments market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The surgical garments market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Surgical Garments Market Size

2.2 Surgical Garments Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Surgical Garments Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Surgical Garments Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Surgical Garments Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Surgical Garments Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Surgical Garments Sales by Product

4.2 Global Surgical Garments Revenue by Product

4.3 Surgical Garments Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Surgical Garments Breakdown Data by End User

