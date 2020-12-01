Global Vermicompost Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Vermicompost Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Vermicompost Market Share in global regions.

Short Details Vermicompost Market Report –

Vermicompost is the product of the composting process using various species of worms, usually red wigglers, white worms, and other earthworms, to create a heterogeneous mixture of decomposing vegetable or food waste, bedding materials, and vermicast, also called worm castings, worm humus or worm manure, is the end-product of the breakdown of organic matter by an earthworm. These castings have been shown to contain reduced levels of contaminants and a higher saturation of nutrients than do organic materials before vermicomposting.

Vermicompost, or vermiculture, most often uses two species of worms: Red Wigglers (Eisenia foetida) or Eudrilus eugenae rarely found in soil and are adapted to the special conditions in rotting vegetation, compost and manure piles.

Vermicompost industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the India and Southeast Asia. Among them, India Production value accounted for less than 9.50% of the total value of global Vermicompost in 2015. MyNOKE is the world leading manufacturer in global Vermicompost market with the market share of 8.79% in 2015.

Compared to 2014, Vermicompost market managed to increase sales by 24.89% to 38.09 M USD worldwide in 2015. Overall, the Vermicompost performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Vermicompost Market Report are:-

MyNOKE

NutriSoil

Davo’s Worm Farms

Earthworm

Wormpower

Kahariam Farms

SAOSIS

Sri Gayathri Biotec

Jialiming

Dirt Dynasty

SLO County Worm Farm

Agrilife

Suman Vermi Compost

What Is the scope Of the Vermicompost Market Report?

According to this study, over the next five years the Vermicompost market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular,

What are the product type Covered in Vermicompost Market 2020?

Africa Night Crwlers Vermicomposting

Lumbricus Rebellus Vermicomposting

Others

What are the end users/application Covered in Vermicompost Market 2020?

Home Gardening

Landscaping

Golf Courses

Horticultural Industry

What are the key segments in the Vermicompost Market?

By product type

By End User/Applications

By Technology

By Regioncovered

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the Vermicompost market Size by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats and Vermicompost market forecast to 2024. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing

Which Regions are Covered and what are the Vermicompost Market Trends in this regions ?

North America(the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia)

The Middle East and Africa.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Vermicompost Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Vermicompost Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Vermicompost Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Vermicompost Segment by Type

2.3 Vermicompost Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Vermicompost Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Vermicompost Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Vermicompost Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Vermicompost Segment by Application

2.5 Vermicompost Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Vermicompost Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Vermicompost Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Vermicompost Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Vermicompost by Players

3.1 Global Vermicompost Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Vermicompost Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Vermicompost Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Vermicompost Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Vermicompost Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Vermicompost Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Vermicompost Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Vermicompost Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Vermicompost Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Vermicompost Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Vermicompost by Regions

4.1 Vermicompost by Regions

4.1.1 Global Vermicompost Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Vermicompost Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Vermicompost Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Vermicompost Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Vermicompost Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Vermicompost Consumption Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Vermicompost Distributors

10.3 Vermicompost Customer

11 Global Vermicompost Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

