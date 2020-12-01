Global “3D Printing Software and Services Market” (2020) thoroughly scrutinizes the effects of a wide range of factors impacting the market drivers and development. Furthermore, it offers in-depth insights into the key producers, market outline, as well as conjecture and provincial investigation. This report also inspects the global 3D Printing Software and Services market wholesalers, deals channels, difficulties, openings, drivers, future patterns, development rate, market share, rivalry scene, and status. Geographically, this report provides the import, fare, clear utilization, and creation of 3D Printing Software and Services in Southeast Asia, Japan, China, Europe, North America and India.

The global 3D Printing Software and Services market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The Global 3D Printing Software and Services market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market Share analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the 3D Printing Software and Services Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19 for 3D Printing Software and Services Market.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets for 3D Printing Software and Services Market.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries on 3D Printing Software and Services Market.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the 3D Printing Software and Services industry.This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their 3D Printing Software and Services manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market Report 2020 provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in 3D Printing Software and Services Market Report are

citim GmbH

VoxelJet AG

Trimble Inc.

Sciaky Inc.

Sculpteo

Imaginarium

Star Rapid

Materialise NV

Siemens PLM Software Inc.

PTC, Inc.

Organovo Holdings, INC.

Dassault Systemes

Made In Space

STRATASYS LTD.

Proto Labs, Inc.

Doob Group AG

Digital Mechanics AB

Artec 3D

Pixologic, Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

GPI Prototype & Manufacturing Services, INC.

3D Systems Corporation

Prodways

Shapeways

The ExOne Company

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market Share providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market Forecast this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market Trends, development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

3D Designing Software

Data Preparation Software

Machine Control Software

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Aerospace and Defense

Tool and Mold Making

Automotive

Healthcare

Academic Institutions

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the 3D Printing Software and Services market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the 3D Printing Software and Services market?

What was the size of the emerging 3D Printing Software and Services market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging 3D Printing Software and Services market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the 3D Printing Software and Services market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global 3D Printing Software and Services market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of 3D Printing Software and Services market?

What are the 3D Printing Software and Services market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global 3D Printing Software and Services Industry?

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East Africa

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Market Characteristics

1.2 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market Size

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Global Macroeconomic Analysis

1.5 SWOT Analysis

2. Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.2 Market Constraints and Challenges

2.3 Emerging Market Trends

2.4 Impact of COVID-19

2.4.1 Short-term Impact

2.4.2 Long-term Impact

3 Associated Industry Assessment

3.1 Supply Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Active Participants

3.2.1 Suppliers of Raw Materials

3.2.2 Key Distributors/Retailers

3.3 Alternative Analysis

3.4 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

4 Market Competitive Landscape

4.1 Industry Leading Players

4.2 Industry News

4.2.1 Key Product Launch News

4.2.2 M&A and Expansion Plans

5 Analysis of Leading Companies

5.1 citim GmbH

5.1.1 citim GmbH Company Profile

5.1.2 citim GmbH Business Overview

5.1.3 citim GmbH 3D Printing Software and Services Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.1.4 citim GmbH 3D Printing Software and Services Products Introduction

5.2 VoxelJet AG

5.2.1 VoxelJet AG Company Profile

5.2.2 VoxelJet AG Business Overview

5.2.3 VoxelJet AG 3D Printing Software and Services Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.2.4 VoxelJet AG 3D Printing Software and Services Products Introduction

5.3 Trimble Inc.

5.3.1 Trimble Inc. Company Profile

5.3.2 Trimble Inc. Business Overview

5.3.3 Trimble Inc. 3D Printing Software and Services Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Trimble Inc. 3D Printing Software and Services Products Introduction

5.4 Sciaky Inc.

5.4.1 Sciaky Inc. Company Profile

5.4.2 Sciaky Inc. Business Overview

5.4.3 Sciaky Inc. 3D Printing Software and Services Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.4.4 Sciaky Inc. 3D Printing Software and Services Products Introduction

5.5 Sculpteo

5.5.1 Sculpteo Company Profile

5.5.2 Sculpteo Business Overview

5.5.3 Sculpteo 3D Printing Software and Services Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.5.4 Sculpteo 3D Printing Software and Services Products Introduction

5.6 Imaginarium

5.6.1 Imaginarium Company Profile

5.6.2 Imaginarium Business Overview

5.6.3 Imaginarium 3D Printing Software and Services Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.6.4 Imaginarium 3D Printing Software and Services Products Introduction

5.7 Star Rapid

5.7.1 Star Rapid Company Profile

5.7.2 Star Rapid Business Overview

5.7.3 Star Rapid 3D Printing Software and Services Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.7.4 Star Rapid 3D Printing Software and Services Products Introduction

5.8 Materialise NV

5.8.1 Materialise NV Company Profile

5.8.2 Materialise NV Business Overview

5.8.3 Materialise NV 3D Printing Software and Services Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.8.4 Materialise NV 3D Printing Software and Services Products Introduction

5.9 Siemens PLM Software Inc.

5.9.1 Siemens PLM Software Inc. Company Profile

5.9.2 Siemens PLM Software Inc. Business Overview

5.9.3 Siemens PLM Software Inc. 3D Printing Software and Services Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.9.4 Siemens PLM Software Inc. 3D Printing Software and Services Products Introduction

5.10 PTC, Inc.

5.10.1 PTC, Inc. Company Profile

5.10.2 PTC, Inc. Business Overview

5.10.3 PTC, Inc. 3D Printing Software and Services Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.10.4 PTC, Inc. 3D Printing Software and Services Products Introduction

5.11 Organovo Holdings, INC.

5.11.1 Organovo Holdings, INC. Company Profile

5.11.2 Organovo Holdings, INC. Business Overview

5.11.3 Organovo Holdings, INC. 3D Printing Software and Services Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.11.4 Organovo Holdings, INC. 3D Printing Software and Services Products Introduction

5.12 Dassault Systemes

5.12.1 Dassault Systemes Company Profile

5.12.2 Dassault Systemes Business Overview

5.12.3 Dassault Systemes 3D Printing Software and Services Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.12.4 Dassault Systemes 3D Printing Software and Services Products Introduction

5.13 Made In Space

5.13.1 Made In Space Company Profile

5.13.2 Made In Space Business Overview

5.13.3 Made In Space 3D Printing Software and Services Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.13.4 Made In Space 3D Printing Software and Services Products Introduction

5.14 STRATASYS LTD.

5.14.1 STRATASYS LTD. Company Profile

5.14.2 STRATASYS LTD. Business Overview

5.14.3 STRATASYS LTD. 3D Printing Software and Services Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.14.4 STRATASYS LTD. 3D Printing Software and Services Products Introduction

5.15 Proto Labs, Inc.

5.15.1 Proto Labs, Inc. Company Profile

5.15.2 Proto Labs, Inc. Business Overview

5.15.3 Proto Labs, Inc. 3D Printing Software and Services Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.15.4 Proto Labs, Inc. 3D Printing Software and Services Products Introduction

5.16 Doob Group AG

5.16.1 Doob Group AG Company Profile

5.16.2 Doob Group AG Business Overview

5.16.3 Doob Group AG 3D Printing Software and Services Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.16.4 Doob Group AG 3D Printing Software and Services Products Introduction

5.17 Digital Mechanics AB

5.17.1 Digital Mechanics AB Company Profile

5.17.2 Digital Mechanics AB Business Overview

5.17.3 Digital Mechanics AB 3D Printing Software and Services Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.17.4 Digital Mechanics AB 3D Printing Software and Services Products Introduction

5.18 Artec 3D

5.18.1 Artec 3D Company Profile

5.18.2 Artec 3D Business Overview

5.18.3 Artec 3D 3D Printing Software and Services Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.18.4 Artec 3D 3D Printing Software and Services Products Introduction

5.19 Pixologic, Inc.

5.19.1 Pixologic, Inc. Company Profile

5.19.2 Pixologic, Inc. Business Overview

5.19.3 Pixologic, Inc. 3D Printing Software and Services Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.19.4 Pixologic, Inc. 3D Printing Software and Services Products Introduction

5.20 Autodesk Inc.

5.20.1 Autodesk Inc. Company Profile

5.20.2 Autodesk Inc. Business Overview

5.20.3 Autodesk Inc. 3D Printing Software and Services Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.20.4 Autodesk Inc. 3D Printing Software and Services Products Introduction

5.21 GPI Prototype & Manufacturing Services, INC.

5.21.1 GPI Prototype & Manufacturing Services, INC. Company Profile

5.21.2 GPI Prototype & Manufacturing Services, INC. Business Overview

5.21.3 GPI Prototype & Manufacturing Services, INC. 3D Printing Software and Services Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.21.4 GPI Prototype & Manufacturing Services, INC. 3D Printing Software and Services Products Introduction

5.22 3D Systems Corporation

5.22.1 3D Systems Corporation Company Profile

5.22.2 3D Systems Corporation Business Overview

5.22.3 3D Systems Corporation 3D Printing Software and Services Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.22.4 3D Systems Corporation 3D Printing Software and Services Products Introduction

5.23 Prodways

5.23.1 Prodways Company Profile

5.23.2 Prodways Business Overview

5.23.3 Prodways 3D Printing Software and Services Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.23.4 Prodways 3D Printing Software and Services Products Introduction

5.24 Shapeways

5.24.1 Shapeways Company Profile

5.24.2 Shapeways Business Overview

5.24.3 Shapeways 3D Printing Software and Services Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.24.4 Shapeways 3D Printing Software and Services Products Introduction

5.25 The ExOne Company

5.25.1 The ExOne Company Company Profile

5.25.2 The ExOne Company Business Overview

5.25.3 The ExOne Company 3D Printing Software and Services Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.25.4 The ExOne Company 3D Printing Software and Services Products Introduction

6 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

6.1 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Price by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)

6.2.1 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market Forecast Sales and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

6.2.2 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market Forecast Revenue and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

6.3 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Sales, Price and Growth Rate by Types (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Sales, Price and Growth Rate of 3D Designing Software

6.3.2 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Sales, Price and Growth Rate of Data Preparation Software

6.3.3 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Sales, Price and Growth Rate of Machine Control Software

6.4 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market Revenue and Sales Forecast, by Types (2020-2025)

6.4.1 3D Designing Software Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4.2 Data Preparation Software Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4.3 Machine Control Software Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

7 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Applications

7.1 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)

7.2.1 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market Forecast Sales and Market Share by Applications (2020-2025)

7.2.2 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market Forecast Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2020-2025)

7.3 Global Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate by Applications (2015-2020)

7.3.1 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate of Aerospace and Defense (2015-2020)

7.3.2 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate of Tool and Mold Making (2015-2020)

7.3.3 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

7.3.5 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate of Academic Institutions (2015-2020)

7.4 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market Revenue and Sales Forecast, by Applications (2020-2025)

7.4.1 Aerospace and Defense Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

7.4.2 Tool and Mold Making Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

7.4.3 Automotive Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

7.4.4 Healthcare Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

7.4.5 Academic Institutions Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

8 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Regions

8.1 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

8.2 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

8.3 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

9 North America 3D Printing Software and Services Market Analysis

9.1 Market Overview and Prospect Analysis

9.2 North America 3D Printing Software and Services Market Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 North America 3D Printing Software and Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 North America 3D Printing Software and Services Market Forecast

9.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

9.6 North America 3D Printing Software and Services Market Analysis by Country

9.6.1 U.S. 3D Printing Software and Services Sales and Growth Rate

9.6.2 Canada 3D Printing Software and Services Sales and Growth Rate

9.6.3 Mexico 3D Printing Software and Services Sales and Growth Rate

10 Europe 3D Printing Software and Services Market Analysis

10.1 Market Overview and Prospect Analysis

10.2 Europe 3D Printing Software and Services Market Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.3 Europe 3D Printing Software and Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Europe 3D Printing Software and Services Market Forecast

10.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

10.6 Europe 3D Printing Software and Services Market Analysis by Country

10.6.1 Germany 3D Printing Software and Services Sales and Growth Rate

10.6.2 United Kingdom 3D Printing Software and Services Sales and Growth Rate

10.6.3 France 3D Printing Software and Services Sales and Growth Rate

10.6.4 Italy 3D Printing Software and Services Sales and Growth Rate

10.6.5 Spain 3D Printing Software and Services Sales and Growth Rate

10.6.6 Russia 3D Printing Software and Services Sales and Growth Rate

11 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Software and Services Market Analysis

11.1 Market Overview and Prospect Analysis

11.2 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Software and Services Market Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.3 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Software and Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Software and Services Market Forecast

11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

11.6 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Software and Services Market Analysis by Country

11.6.1 China 3D Printing Software and Services Sales and Growth Rate

11.6.2 Japan 3D Printing Software and Services Sales and Growth Rate

11.6.3 South Korea 3D Printing Software and Services Sales and Growth Rate

11.6.4 Australia 3D Printing Software and Services Sales and Growth Rate

11.6.5 India 3D Printing Software and Services Sales and Growth Rate

12 South America 3D Printing Software and Services Market Analysis

12.1 Market Overview and Prospect Analysis

12.2 South America 3D Printing Software and Services Market Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 South America 3D Printing Software and Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 South America 3D Printing Software and Services Market Forecast

12.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market

12.6 South America 3D Printing Software and Services Market Analysis by Country

12.6.1 Brazil 3D Printing Software and Services Sales and Growth Rate

12.6.2 Argentina 3D Printing Software and Services Sales and Growth Rate

12.6.3 Columbia 3D Printing Software and Services Sales and Growth Rate

13 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Software and Services Market Analysis

13.1 Market Overview and Prospect Analysis

13.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Software and Services Market Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13.3 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Software and Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13.4 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Software and Services Market Forecast

13.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

13.6 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Software and Services Market Analysis by Country

13.6.1 UAE 3D Printing Software and Services Sales and Growth Rate

13.6.2 Egypt 3D Printing Software and Services Sales and Growth Rate

13.6.3 South Africa 3D Printing Software and Services Sales and Growth Rate

14 Conclusions and Recommendations

14.1 Key Market Findings and Prospects

14.2 Advice for Investors

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Data Source

…………Continued

