Short Details Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Market Report –

Dithiocarbamate fungicides are a group of non-systemic (surface acting) fungicides. EBDCs active ingredients approved for use are mancozeb, thiram, propineb and others. The most EBDC usage is mancozeb.

In this report, the dithiocarbamate fungicides are calculated by mancozeb, thiram, propineb and other products. It is powder and usually available as concentrated (80%) WP, but the volume of mancozeb is calculated by 100%.

Ethylenediamine, manganese sulphate and carbon disulfide are the main raw materials. Dithiocarbamate Fungicides contains Mancozeb, Thiram, Propineb and other products. Mancozeb is the popular product and accounts for 78% share in 2016.

Dithiocarbamate Fungicides are often applied in agricultural, plantations and estates, horticultural and ornamental crops and others, of which agricultural industry occupy the largest share.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Market Report are:-

UPL

Coromandel International

Indofil

Dow AgroSciences

Taminco

ADAMA

BASF

Bayer Cropscience

FMC

Nufarm

Limin Chemical

Hebei Shuangji Chemical

Nantong Baoye Chemical

What are the product type Covered in Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Market 2020?

Mancozeb

Thiram

Propineb

Others

What are the end users/application Covered in Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Market 2020?

Agricultural

Plantations and estates

Horticultural and ornamental crops

Others

North America(the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia)

The Middle East and Africa.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Segment by Type

2.3 Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Segment by Application

2.5 Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Dithiocarbamate Fungicides by Players

3.1 Global Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Dithiocarbamate Fungicides by Regions

4.1 Dithiocarbamate Fungicides by Regions

4.1.1 Global Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Consumption Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Distributors

10.3 Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Customer

11 Global Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

