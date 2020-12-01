Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Share in global regions.

Dimethyl terephthalate (DMT) is an organic compound with the formula C6H4(CO2CH3)2. It is the diester formed from terephthalic acid and methanol. DMT is used in the production of polyesters, including polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT), and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT).

PTA obtained the PET and PBT market. DMT has fewer market share in the PET or PBT production but it has more application in CHDM in recent years.

The DMT industry is concentrited in few manufacturers now. Teijin discontinued DMT production in 2016 and INVISTA closed its plant in USA in 2014. SASA is now the largest manufacturer in the world. SASA occupied 17% market share in 2015. The second largest producer is Oxxynova with 16% production market share.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Report are:-

SASA

Oxxynova

Teijin

JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno

INVISTA

Eastman

Fiber Intermediate Products

SK

Flake DMT

Oval DMT

Liquid DMT

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)

North America(the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia)

The Middle East and Africa.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Segment by Type

2.3 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Segment by Application

2.5 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) by Players

3.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) by Regions

4.1 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) by Regions

4.1.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Distributors

10.3 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Customer

11 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

