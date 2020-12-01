Global “Security Information and Event Management Market” 2020 Industry Research Report is an inside-out and expert examination on the flow condition of the Global Security Information and Event Management industry. In addition to that, this latest investigative report sorts the global Security Information and Event Management market by end client, type, area, and top players/brands. This report further elaborates various factors affecting the market drivers and development. Security Information and Event Management market also puts forward insights into market size, crucial markers, review, as well as the most recent net edge, income, types, patterns, along with provincial figure and examination.

The global Security Information and Event Management market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The Global Security Information and Event Management market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Security Information and Event Management Market Share analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Security Information and Event Management Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19 for Security Information and Event Management Market.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets for Security Information and Event Management Market.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries on Security Information and Event Management Market.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Security Information and Event Management industry.This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Security Information and Event Management manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Global Security Information and Event Management Market Report 2020 provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Security Information and Event Management Market Report are

TIBCO Software

Dell Technologies

Symantec

EventTracker

Fortinet

Micro Focus

LogRhythm

Tenable Network Security

McAfee

Splunk

AlienVault

BlackStratus

Hewlett Packard

IBM

ZOHO Corp

Trustwave

SolarWinds

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Security Information and Event Management Market Share providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Security Information and Event Management Market Forecast this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The Global Security Information and Event Management Market Trends, development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Log and event management

Firewall security management

Patch management

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Healthcare

Telecom and Information Technology (IT)

Energy and utility

Retail and hospitality

Education and academia

Others

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the Security Information and Event Management market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Security Information and Event Management market?

What was the size of the emerging Security Information and Event Management market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging Security Information and Event Management market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Security Information and Event Management market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Security Information and Event Management market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Security Information and Event Management market?

What are the Security Information and Event Management market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Security Information and Event Management Industry?

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East Africa

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Market Characteristics

1.2 Global Security Information and Event Management Market Size

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Global Macroeconomic Analysis

1.5 SWOT Analysis

2. Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.2 Market Constraints and Challenges

2.3 Emerging Market Trends

2.4 Impact of COVID-19

2.4.1 Short-term Impact

2.4.2 Long-term Impact

3 Associated Industry Assessment

3.1 Supply Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Active Participants

3.2.1 Suppliers of Raw Materials

3.2.2 Key Distributors/Retailers

3.3 Alternative Analysis

3.4 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

4 Market Competitive Landscape

4.1 Industry Leading Players

4.2 Industry News

4.2.1 Key Product Launch News

4.2.2 M&A and Expansion Plans

5 Analysis of Leading Companies

5.1 TIBCO Software

5.1.1 TIBCO Software Company Profile

5.1.2 TIBCO Software Business Overview

5.1.3 TIBCO Software Security Information and Event Management Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.1.4 TIBCO Software Security Information and Event Management Products Introduction

5.2 Dell Technologies

5.2.1 Dell Technologies Company Profile

5.2.2 Dell Technologies Business Overview

5.2.3 Dell Technologies Security Information and Event Management Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.2.4 Dell Technologies Security Information and Event Management Products Introduction

5.3 Symantec

5.3.1 Symantec Company Profile

5.3.2 Symantec Business Overview

5.3.3 Symantec Security Information and Event Management Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Symantec Security Information and Event Management Products Introduction

5.4 EventTracker

5.4.1 EventTracker Company Profile

5.4.2 EventTracker Business Overview

5.4.3 EventTracker Security Information and Event Management Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.4.4 EventTracker Security Information and Event Management Products Introduction

5.5 Fortinet

5.5.1 Fortinet Company Profile

5.5.2 Fortinet Business Overview

5.5.3 Fortinet Security Information and Event Management Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.5.4 Fortinet Security Information and Event Management Products Introduction

5.6 Micro Focus

5.6.1 Micro Focus Company Profile

5.6.2 Micro Focus Business Overview

5.6.3 Micro Focus Security Information and Event Management Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.6.4 Micro Focus Security Information and Event Management Products Introduction

5.7 LogRhythm

5.7.1 LogRhythm Company Profile

5.7.2 LogRhythm Business Overview

5.7.3 LogRhythm Security Information and Event Management Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.7.4 LogRhythm Security Information and Event Management Products Introduction

5.8 Tenable Network Security

5.8.1 Tenable Network Security Company Profile

5.8.2 Tenable Network Security Business Overview

5.8.3 Tenable Network Security Security Information and Event Management Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.8.4 Tenable Network Security Security Information and Event Management Products Introduction

5.9 McAfee

5.9.1 McAfee Company Profile

5.9.2 McAfee Business Overview

5.9.3 McAfee Security Information and Event Management Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.9.4 McAfee Security Information and Event Management Products Introduction

5.10 Splunk

5.10.1 Splunk Company Profile

5.10.2 Splunk Business Overview

5.10.3 Splunk Security Information and Event Management Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.10.4 Splunk Security Information and Event Management Products Introduction

5.11 AlienVault

5.11.1 AlienVault Company Profile

5.11.2 AlienVault Business Overview

5.11.3 AlienVault Security Information and Event Management Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.11.4 AlienVault Security Information and Event Management Products Introduction

5.12 BlackStratus

5.12.1 BlackStratus Company Profile

5.12.2 BlackStratus Business Overview

5.12.3 BlackStratus Security Information and Event Management Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.12.4 BlackStratus Security Information and Event Management Products Introduction

5.13 Hewlett Packard

5.13.1 Hewlett Packard Company Profile

5.13.2 Hewlett Packard Business Overview

5.13.3 Hewlett Packard Security Information and Event Management Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.13.4 Hewlett Packard Security Information and Event Management Products Introduction

5.14 IBM

5.14.1 IBM Company Profile

5.14.2 IBM Business Overview

5.14.3 IBM Security Information and Event Management Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.14.4 IBM Security Information and Event Management Products Introduction

5.15 ZOHO Corp

5.15.1 ZOHO Corp Company Profile

5.15.2 ZOHO Corp Business Overview

5.15.3 ZOHO Corp Security Information and Event Management Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.15.4 ZOHO Corp Security Information and Event Management Products Introduction

5.16 Trustwave

5.16.1 Trustwave Company Profile

5.16.2 Trustwave Business Overview

5.16.3 Trustwave Security Information and Event Management Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.16.4 Trustwave Security Information and Event Management Products Introduction

5.17 SolarWinds

5.17.1 SolarWinds Company Profile

5.17.2 SolarWinds Business Overview

5.17.3 SolarWinds Security Information and Event Management Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.17.4 SolarWinds Security Information and Event Management Products Introduction

6 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

6.1 Global Security Information and Event Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Security Information and Event Management Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Security Information and Event Management Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Global Security Information and Event Management Price by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Security Information and Event Management Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)

6.2.1 Global Security Information and Event Management Market Forecast Sales and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

6.2.2 Global Security Information and Event Management Market Forecast Revenue and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

6.3 Global Security Information and Event Management Sales, Price and Growth Rate by Types (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Global Security Information and Event Management Sales, Price and Growth Rate of Log and event management

6.3.2 Global Security Information and Event Management Sales, Price and Growth Rate of Firewall security management

6.3.3 Global Security Information and Event Management Sales, Price and Growth Rate of Patch management

6.3.4 Global Security Information and Event Management Sales, Price and Growth Rate of Others

6.4 Global Security Information and Event Management Market Revenue and Sales Forecast, by Types (2020-2025)

6.4.1 Log and event management Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4.2 Firewall security management Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4.3 Patch management Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4.4 Others Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

7 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Applications

7.1 Global Security Information and Event Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Global Security Information and Event Management Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Global Security Information and Event Management Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Security Information and Event Management Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)

7.2.1 Global Security Information and Event Management Market Forecast Sales and Market Share by Applications (2020-2025)

7.2.2 Global Security Information and Event Management Market Forecast Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2020-2025)

7.3 Global Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate by Applications (2015-2020)

7.3.1 Global Security Information and Event Management Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate of Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) (2015-2020)

7.3.2 Global Security Information and Event Management Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate of Government (2015-2020)

7.3.3 Global Security Information and Event Management Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Global Security Information and Event Management Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate of Telecom and Information Technology (IT) (2015-2020)

7.3.5 Global Security Information and Event Management Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate of Energy and utility (2015-2020)

7.3.6 Global Security Information and Event Management Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate of Retail and hospitality (2015-2020)

7.3.7 Global Security Information and Event Management Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate of Education and academia (2015-2020)

7.3.8 Global Security Information and Event Management Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

7.4 Global Security Information and Event Management Market Revenue and Sales Forecast, by Applications (2020-2025)

7.4.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

7.4.2 Government Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

7.4.3 Healthcare Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

7.4.4 Telecom and Information Technology (IT) Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

7.4.5 Energy and utility Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

7.4.6 Retail and hospitality Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

7.4.7 Education and academia Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

7.4.8 Others Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

8 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Regions

8.1 Global Security Information and Event Management Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

8.2 Global Security Information and Event Management Market Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

8.3 Global Security Information and Event Management Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

9 North America Security Information and Event Management Market Analysis

9.1 Market Overview and Prospect Analysis

9.2 North America Security Information and Event Management Market Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 North America Security Information and Event Management Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 North America Security Information and Event Management Market Forecast

9.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

9.6 North America Security Information and Event Management Market Analysis by Country

9.6.1 U.S. Security Information and Event Management Sales and Growth Rate

9.6.2 Canada Security Information and Event Management Sales and Growth Rate

9.6.3 Mexico Security Information and Event Management Sales and Growth Rate

10 Europe Security Information and Event Management Market Analysis

10.1 Market Overview and Prospect Analysis

10.2 Europe Security Information and Event Management Market Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.3 Europe Security Information and Event Management Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Europe Security Information and Event Management Market Forecast

10.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

10.6 Europe Security Information and Event Management Market Analysis by Country

10.6.1 Germany Security Information and Event Management Sales and Growth Rate

10.6.2 United Kingdom Security Information and Event Management Sales and Growth Rate

10.6.3 France Security Information and Event Management Sales and Growth Rate

10.6.4 Italy Security Information and Event Management Sales and Growth Rate

10.6.5 Spain Security Information and Event Management Sales and Growth Rate

10.6.6 Russia Security Information and Event Management Sales and Growth Rate

11 Asia-Pacific Security Information and Event Management Market Analysis

11.1 Market Overview and Prospect Analysis

11.2 Asia-Pacific Security Information and Event Management Market Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.3 Asia-Pacific Security Information and Event Management Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Asia-Pacific Security Information and Event Management Market Forecast

11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

11.6 Asia-Pacific Security Information and Event Management Market Analysis by Country

11.6.1 China Security Information and Event Management Sales and Growth Rate

11.6.2 Japan Security Information and Event Management Sales and Growth Rate

11.6.3 South Korea Security Information and Event Management Sales and Growth Rate

11.6.4 Australia Security Information and Event Management Sales and Growth Rate

11.6.5 India Security Information and Event Management Sales and Growth Rate

12 South America Security Information and Event Management Market Analysis

12.1 Market Overview and Prospect Analysis

12.2 South America Security Information and Event Management Market Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 South America Security Information and Event Management Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 South America Security Information and Event Management Market Forecast

12.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market

12.6 South America Security Information and Event Management Market Analysis by Country

12.6.1 Brazil Security Information and Event Management Sales and Growth Rate

12.6.2 Argentina Security Information and Event Management Sales and Growth Rate

12.6.3 Columbia Security Information and Event Management Sales and Growth Rate

13 Middle East and Africa Security Information and Event Management Market Analysis

13.1 Market Overview and Prospect Analysis

13.2 Middle East and Africa Security Information and Event Management Market Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13.3 Middle East and Africa Security Information and Event Management Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13.4 Middle East and Africa Security Information and Event Management Market Forecast

13.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

13.6 Middle East and Africa Security Information and Event Management Market Analysis by Country

13.6.1 UAE Security Information and Event Management Sales and Growth Rate

13.6.2 Egypt Security Information and Event Management Sales and Growth Rate

13.6.3 South Africa Security Information and Event Management Sales and Growth Rate

14 Conclusions and Recommendations

14.1 Key Market Findings and Prospects

14.2 Advice for Investors

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Data Source

…………Continued

