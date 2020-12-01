In recent years, the heat transfer fluid industry has witnessed robust growth, owing to massive demand from concentrated solar power plants for energy production. Increased use of diphenyl oxide in the manufacturing of heat transfer fluids will augment global demand over the assessment period of 2020 to 2030. Furthermore, increasing growth in flame retardants, pharmaceuticals, fragrance chemicals, and polymer production is expected to create more opportunities for the diphenyl oxide (DPO) market in the coming future.

As per PMR analysis, the global diphenyl oxide market is anticipated to expand at a steady CAGR of 4% over the projected period of 2020 to 2030.

Get Sample Copy Of This [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/9092

Key Takeaways from Diphenyl Oxide Market Study

There has been rapid development in heat transfer fluids, which are being utilized in concentrated solar power plants since the last few years. Also, favorable and economic policies adopted by regional governments to increase renewable energy in emerging and developing economies will aid DPO market growth.

With increasing awareness toward personal grooming, cosmetics & personal care products are being widely used. This is propelling demand growth in the diphenyl oxide market.

Heat transfer fluids, fragrance chemicals, and flame retardants are some of the major end-use applications where diphenyl oxide-made chemicals are used. Diphenyl oxide-made chemicals also provide high desired process-ability and reliable quality required for end-use applications.

Another significant driver boosting the development of the worldwide diphenyl oxide market is the low cost of diphenyl oxide. Consequently, detergent and soap industries use diphenyl oxide as a key fragrance ingredient.

Globally, emerging economies such as India and ASEAN countries are expected to witness lucrative growth in the DPO market, owing to increasing investment activities to meet regional as well as global demand for diphenyl oxide. In line with this, India-based key player HJ Arochem Pvt. Ltd has claimed to have increased its production capacity of diphenyl oxide so as to boost revenue and market share.

The COVID-19 pandemic situation is having a detrimental effect on the global diphenyl oxide market, due to reduced demand from end-use industries.

Request For [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/9092

“There is increasing demand for diphenyl oxide chemicals for heat transfer fluids in concentrated solar power plants and other allied Industries. Competition in the global DPO market is anticipated to intensify with manufacturers focusing more on the development of innovative production techniques that are more economical and viable,” says a PMR analyst.

Market Landscape Continues to Remain Moderately Fragmented

The global diphenyl oxide market landscape is moderately fragmented at regional and domestic levels. Tier-1 players account for more than one-fourth of the total market share. Some of the leading players included in the DPO market report are Eastman Chemical Company, Dow Chemical Company, Lanxess, BERJE INC., and Ernesto Ventos S.A., among others. Key market participants are focused on capturing lucrative growth through collaborations with end-use customers and continuing to meet targets through sustained operational excellence.

You Can Checkout This Complete [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/9092

Diphenyl Oxide Market: Conclusion

The global diphenyl oxide market is occupied by a number of manufacturers. Manufacturers are increasing production in their existing units by increasing production utilization rates. Moreover, to strengthen their global supply systems and continue meeting robust demand, they are expanding their global presence. Demand for diphenyl oxide is expected to ascend for its use in heat transfer fluids, flame retardants, industrial surfactants, fragrance chemicals, and other applications. East Asia holds a major portion of the global diphenyl oxide market share.

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s

Chemicals and Nanomaterials Industry

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

Merin John

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com