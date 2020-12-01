Tue. Dec 1st, 2020

Canaan Mountain Herald

Living and Dining Room Furniture Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

Dec 1, 2020

Living and Dining Room Furniture

The “Living and Dining Room Furniture Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Living and Dining Room Furniture market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Living and Dining Room Furniture market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

  • Furniture in the house makes the living environment more comfortable. Tables, chairs, and sofa set are the major furniture being used in the living room. Dining room furniture is an item of important home furniture. The use of a dining room is no longer limited to eating and dining. In modern times, a dining room is also used as the homework station for kids and a playroom for family. In general, dining table is an inevitable element in the basic furnishing of the dining room.
  • The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% in the period of 2019-2024.
  • – The rising purchasing power of households along with the change in lifestyle, as well as the increasing trend of purchasing the living and dining room furniture through an online channel, are expected to drive the growth of the market.
  • – Globalization has helped in paving the way for easier facilitation and has increased the availability of living and dining room furniture products, by offering a wide range of designs for customers.
  • – The increasing demand for premium furniture is also one of the key drivers of the market.

  • Top Key Players of Living and Dining Room Furniture Market Are:

  • Ashley Furniture
  • IKEA
  • Williams-Sonoma
  • Knoll Inc.
  • Masco Corp
  • Sears Holdings Corp
  • KOKUYO Furniture Co. Ltd
  • Herman Miller Inc.
  • Bernhardt Furniture Company

    Reasons to buy:

    • In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.
    • Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.
    • Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.
    • Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.
    • Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.
    • Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.
    • Emerging key segments and regions
    • Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.
    • The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Living and Dining Room Furniture Market on the global and regional level.

    Scope of the Report:

    A complete background analysis of the living and dining room furniture market, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, significant changes in market dynamics, and market overview is covered in the report.

    Living and Dining Room Furniture market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Living and Dining Room Furniture market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market. 

    Key Market Trends:

    Wooden Furniture for Living and Dining Room Segment

    The Wooden Furniture market segment focuses on furniture that is made primarily of wood and used in living and dining rooms. It includes bar, coffee and other occasional side tables, dining and buffet tables, TV and media stands, bookshelves, wine and other cabinets, chests, and other living and dining room storage furniture.

    The United States accounted for the major market share in revenue in 2018.

    Asia-Pacific is Anticipated to Witness the Highest Growth

    Factors, such as escalating real estate growth, increasing residential construction, and growing personal disposable income in developing countries, are anticipated to boost the living room furniture market in Asia-Pacific over the forecast period. Moreover, shortage of skilled labor especially in China and India, lack of better transport facilities, and insufficient infrastructural facilities are likely to hamper the market growth.

    Growth in housing units, increasing middle-class level population, rise in household expenditure, change in lifestyle, and the increased preference for branded furniture, are some of the major factor sthat will increase the demand for the market in the region during the forecast period.

    Living and Dining Room Furniture Market Report contents include:

    – Analysis of the Living and Dining Room Furniture market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

    – Historical data and forecast

    – Regional analysis including growth estimates

    – Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

    – Profiles on Living and Dining Room Furniture including products, sales/revenues, and market position

    – Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

    Detailed TOC of Living and Dining Room Furniture Market Report Are:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Drivers
    4.3 Restraints
    4.4 Opportunities
    4.5 Challenges
    4.6 Trends Influencing the Living and Dining Room Furniture Market
    4.7 Value Chain Analysis of the Living and Dining Room Furniture Market
    4.8 Technological Innovations

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type
    5.1.1 Seats and Sofas
    5.1.2 Wooden Furniture for Living and Dining Room
    5.2 By End User
    5.2.1 Household
    5.2.2 Commercial
    5.3 By Distribution Channel
    5.3.1 Online
    5.3.2 Offline
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.2 South America
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.4.5 Europe

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Ashley Furniture
    6.1.2 IKEA
    6.1.3 Williams-Sonoma
    6.1.4 Knoll Inc.
    6.1.5 Masco Corp
    6.1.6 Sears Holdings Corp
    6.1.7 KOKUYO Furniture Co. Ltd
    6.1.8 Herman Miller Inc.
    6.1.9 Bernhardt Furniture Company

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE GLOBAL LIVING AND DINING ROOM FURNITURE MARKET

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

