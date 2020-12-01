The “Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFCs) Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFCs) market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFCs) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFCs) Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFCs) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFCs) market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFCs) market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Transportation Sector

– As the transportation sector accounts for one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, several countries in the region have been actively looking for the deployment of cleaner solutions, such as fuel cells based electric vehicles.

– The United States leads the global fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) deployed worldwide, as of April 2018, accounting for approximately 4500 FCEVs being registered in the country. California leads the deployment, where the Zero Emission Vehicle Program has significantly supplemented the sales of FCEVs, and is expected to remain the same in the coming years. As the demand for PEM fuel cells depends on the FCEVs deployed, the increasing deployment of FCEVs is expected to supplement the demand for PEMFCs.

– Automotive giants, such as Toyota and Hyundai, have also ventured into PEM stack cells technology, in a bid to reduce the overall production costs of FCEVs. Such collaborative efforts by the government and industry players are expected to result in significant cost reduction of PEMFC and FCEVs, and in turn, increase the demand for PEMFC in the country.

– In 2018, Hyundai Motor and Beijing-Tsinghua Industrial R&D Institute (BTIRDI), signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), to establish a Hydrogen Energy Fund of value USD 100 million, to support the adopting of fuel cell vehicle in China, which is likely to drive the market for PEMFC in China, in coming years.

– Countries, such as Germany, the Netherlands, and France, have also been taking notable steps to promote the deployment of fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and fuel cells-based forklift and applications, such as data centers, in a bid to reduce oil consumption and GHG emission, which, in turn, is expected to supplement the demand for PEMFCs in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific is one of the promising regional markets for PEMFC in the coming years, on account of various governments policies in China, and Japan that are driving the clean energy usage like fuel cell technologies. Among the available fuel cell technologies, the PEMFC is the most commonly used fuel cell in the region.

– In China, PEMFC is one of the major focus areas of Energy Technology Revolution and Innovation Initiative (2016-2030). Companies such as Ballard Power Systems have already started developing strategic relationships in the country. For instance, the company had recently entered into a strategic collaboration with Weichai Power Co., Ltd for the establishment of a joint venture to support the burgeoning FCEV market in China. The collaboration also includes a commitment by Weichai Power to build and supply a minimum of 2,000 fuel cell modules for commercial vehicles in the country and a USD 90 million technology transfer program to the Joint Venture-related to Ballards next-generation LCS fuel cell stack and power modules for bus, commercial truck and forklift applications in the country.

– Tokyo Metropolitan Governments (TMGs) plan to power several operations in 2020 Olympic and Paralympics games, which will be held at Tokyo, using fuel cell technology has further created ample opportunity for investment in PEM fuel cell for the private sector.

– South Korea also has a strategic focus on increasing the adoption of fuel cell vehicles, in coming years. For instance, in June 2018, the South Korean government and businesses agreed to invest some 2.6 trillion, won over the next five years, to proliferate the hydrogen gas-powered vehicle industrial ecosystem in the country. It is expected that around 100,000 units of fuel cell cars will be deployed and installation of 210 hydrogen stations will be done by 2025.

– Other countries in the region, such as India are also focusing on a road map for the use of hydrogen energy and fuel cell technology in the transport sector that is anticipated to create market opportunities for PEMFC business in near future.

Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFCs) Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFCs) market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFCs) including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFCs) Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Assumptions

1.4 Study Deliverables

1.5 Research Phases

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD million, until 2024

4.3 Recent Trends and Developments

4.4 Research and Development Status

4.5 Government Policies and Regulations

4.6 Market Dynamics

4.6.1 Drivers

4.6.2 Restraints

4.7 Industry Supply Chain Analysis

4.8 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.1.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Hydrogenics Corporation

6.3.2 Bramble Energy

6.3.3 Toshiba Corp.

6.3.4 Ballard Power Systems

6.3.5 Plug Power Inc.

6.3.6 ITM Power plc.

6.3.7 Powercell Sweden AB

6.3.8 Intelligent Energy Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

