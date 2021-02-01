Mon. Feb 1st, 2021

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market 2020: Potential Growth, Challenges, and Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Key Players: ABB, Honeywell International, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Dassault Systems, Emerson Electric, IQMS, SAP, HCL Technologies, Yokogawa Electric, Atos, Prolink Solutions, OpMetrik, Siemens, Joerns Healthcare, LLC, Prism Medical Ltd., Hill-Rom Holdings, etc. | InForGrowth

Feb 1, 2021

The report titled Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) industry. Growth of the overall Manufacturing Execution System (MES) market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) market segmented on the basis of Product Type: Software

  • Software

    Manufacturing Execution System (MES) market segmented on the basis of Application: Oil and Gas

  • Chemical
  • Food and Beverages
  • Pulp and Paper
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Energy and Power Market
  • Water and Wastewater Treatment

    The major players profiled in this report include: ABB

  • Honeywell International
  • General Electric
  • Schneider Electric
  • Dassault Systems
  • Emerson Electric
  • IQMS
  • SAP
  • HCL Technologies
  • Yokogawa Electric
  • Atos
  • Prolink Solutions
  • OpMetrik
  • Siemens

    Industrial Analysis of Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market:

    Regional Coverage of the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Reasons to Purchase Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market Research Report

    • Develop a competitive strategy based on the competitive landscape
    • Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Manufacturing Execution System (MES) market categories
    • Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
    • Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
    • Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) market data
    • Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance

