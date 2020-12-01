“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Global “Articulated Arm Market” research report further provides basic information about definition, classification, industry chain structure, industry overview, international market analysis. This report studies sales (consumption) of Articulated Arm market, focuses on the top players, with sales, price, revenue and market share with volume and value for each region.

Top Key Manufacturers in Articulated Arm Market:

Acebil

Ingersoll Rand

Pearstone

Zacuto

9.SOLUTIONS

Cavision

OXID Corporation

Optotek Medical

Dectron

AIMCO Manufacturing

VariZoom

Dinkum Systems

Hexagon Metrology

Carl Zeiss

Articulated Arm Market Size by Types:

Transversely Articulated

Longitudinal Articulated

Articulated Arm Market Size by Applications:

Automotive

Aerospace

Industrial

Power Generation

Medical

Electronics

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

Articulated Arm Market TOC Covers the Following Points:

1 Market Overview of Articulated Arm

1.1 Articulated Arm Market Overview

1.1.1 Articulated Arm Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Articulated Arm Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Articulated Arm Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Articulated Arm Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Articulated Arm Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Articulated Arm Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Articulated Arm Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Articulated Arm Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Articulated Arm Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Articulated Arm Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Articulated Arm Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

2 Articulated Arm Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Articulated Arm Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Articulated Arm Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Articulated Arm Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

3 Articulated Arm Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Articulated Arm Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Articulated Arm Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Articulated Arm Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

4 Global Articulated Arm Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Articulated Arm Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Articulated Arm as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Articulated Arm Market

4.4 Global Top Players Articulated Arm Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Articulated Arm Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Articulated Arm Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data



6 North America

6.1 North America Articulated Arm Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Articulated Arm Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Articulated Arm Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Articulated Arm Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Articulated Arm Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Articulated Arm Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

Continued…

