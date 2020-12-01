Tue. Dec 1st, 2020

Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Market 2020 Research Report with Growth, Share, Industry Size, Revenue and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD):

  • A Zero liquid discharge facility (ZLD), is an industrial plant without discharge of wastewaters.
  • ZLD technology includes pre-treatment and evaporation of the industrial effluent until the dissolved solids precipitate as crystals. These crystals are removed and dewatered. The water vapor from evaporation is condensed and returned to the process.

    Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • GE Water
  • Aquatech
  • Veolia
  • GEA Group
  • Degremont Technologies
  • Mitsubishi
  • Aquarion AG
  • IDE Technologies
  • Praj Industries
  • U.S. Water
  • H2O GmbH
  • Oasys Water
  • Saltworks
  • Doosan Hydro (SafBon)
  • Petro Sep

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Conventional ZLD System
  • Hybrid ZLD System

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Energy & Power
  • Electronics and Semiconductor
  • Chemicals & Petrochemicals
  • Automotive
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Others

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as Energy & Power, Electronics and Semiconductor, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and others. Before expecting that this expensive and energy intensive technology would be largely employed, businesses will more likely favor better water management, higher recycling rates and effluents discharge control.
  • The key players are GE Water, Aquatech, Veolia, GEA Group, Degremont Technologies, Mitsubishi, Aquarion AG, IDE Technologies, Praj Industries, U.S. Water, H2O GmbH, Oasys Water, Saltworks, Doosan Hydro (SafBon), Petro Sep and so on. Among them, GE Water, Aquatech and Veolia are the leaders of this market.
  • The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâ€™s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areasâ€™ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years. In India, The ZLD market is concentrated in certain locations like Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Orissa, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh. Stringent implementation of water discharge laws and the social responsibility of the corporate world for environmental clearance will be the major drivers of this market. Low-cost technologies will dominate the ZLD market as currently it is very expensive for widespread adoption, both from fixed and operating cost points of view. Textiles, distilleries and breweries, and power and petrochemicals would be the major end users of this ZLD market. Large pharmaceutical plants in India are required to achieve ZLD.
  • The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.
  • Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitionsâ€™ unfair methods of competition.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 570 million USD in 2024, from 440 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Market Report:

    • What will be the Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

