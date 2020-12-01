“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD):

A Zero liquid discharge facility (ZLD), is an industrial plant without discharge of wastewaters.

ZLD technology includes pre-treatment and evaporation of the industrial effluent until the dissolved solids precipitate as crystals. These crystals are removed and dewatered. The water vapor from evaporation is condensed and returned to the process.

Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

GE Water

Aquatech

Veolia

GEA Group

Degremont Technologies

Mitsubishi

Aquarion AG

IDE Technologies

Praj Industries

U.S. Water

H2O GmbH

Oasys Water

Saltworks

Doosan Hydro (SafBon)

Petro Sep Market Segment by Type, covers:

Conventional ZLD System

Hybrid ZLD System Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Energy & Power

Electronics and Semiconductor

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as Energy & Power, Electronics and Semiconductor, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and others. Before expecting that this expensive and energy intensive technology would be largely employed, businesses will more likely favor better water management, higher recycling rates and effluents discharge control.

The key players are GE Water, Aquatech, Veolia, GEA Group, Degremont Technologies, Mitsubishi, Aquarion AG, IDE Technologies, Praj Industries, U.S. Water, H2O GmbH, Oasys Water, Saltworks, Doosan Hydro (SafBon), Petro Sep and so on. Among them, GE Water, Aquatech and Veolia are the leaders of this market.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâ€™s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areasâ€™ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years. In India, The ZLD market is concentrated in certain locations like Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Orissa, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh. Stringent implementation of water discharge laws and the social responsibility of the corporate world for environmental clearance will be the major drivers of this market. Low-cost technologies will dominate the ZLD market as currently it is very expensive for widespread adoption, both from fixed and operating cost points of view. Textiles, distilleries and breweries, and power and petrochemicals would be the major end users of this ZLD market. Large pharmaceutical plants in India are required to achieve ZLD.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitionsâ€™ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 570 million USD in 2024, from 440 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.