About Brass Bars:

About Brass Bars:

Brass Bars are used to production the force components. Such as pins, rivets, washers, nuts, pipe, pressure gauge, screen, radiator parts. According to the material, it can be divided into two kinds: one kind is common Brass Bars, which are comprised of copper and zinc; the other kind is special Brass Bars, which is comprised of copper, zinc, Sn and other metal. Mechanical properties and wear resistance of Brass Bars is good, therefore it has been widely used to manufacture precision instruments, ship parts, automobile parts, appliances parts, and instruments parts.

Sanchuan Market Segment by Type, covers:

First, as for the global residential Brass Bars industry, the industry concentration rate is highly dispersed. The top 5 manufacturers have 29.11% sales revenue market share in 2016. The Wieland which has 6.51% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Brass Bars industry. The manufacturers following Wieland are Ningbo Jintian and KME, which respectively has 6.49% and 5.83% market share globally.

Second, as for the Brass Bars market, it will still show slow growth, and technological trends in the market will stay stable.

The worldwide market for Brass Bars is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 13100 million USD in 2024, from 11900 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.