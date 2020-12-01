“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Constant Velocity Universal Joint:

Constant-velocity joints (CV joints) allow a drive shaft to transmit power through a variable angle, at constant rotational speed, without an appreciable increase in friction or play. They are mainly used in front wheel drive vehicles, and many modern rear wheel drive cars with independent rear suspension typically use CV joints at the ends of the rear axle halfshafts and increasingly use them on the propshafts (drive shafts). Constant Velocity Universal Joint Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

GKN

NTN

AAM

Meritor

Wanxiang

Dana

Nexteer

Hyundai WIA

JTEKT

IFA Rotorion

SKF

Seohan Group

Guansheng

Neapco

Feizhou Vehicle

Heri Automotive

Xiangyang Automobile Bearing Market Segment by Type, covers:

Ball Type

Fork Type Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

In the next years, the growth rate of automotive production may decrease in Europe and US, but the enormous automotive population will provide large market demand. In China, the growth rate of automotive production will still be higher than other regions. The situation of automotive constant velocity universal joint industry will be the same.

There is large technical gap between automotive constant velocity universal joints produced by manufacturers from China and abroad. To maintain market share, these domestic manufacturers must invest more on research and development.

In China, the distribution of automotive manufacturers is relatively concentrated, which means the downstream market is concentrated. To get rid of the limit and reduce the risk, automotive constant velocity universal joint manufacturers should seek more automotive manufacturers as cooperative partners.

The worldwide market for Constant Velocity Universal Joint is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 7870 million USD in 2024, from 7410 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.