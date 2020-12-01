Tue. Dec 1st, 2020

Constant Velocity Universal Joint Market by 2020 Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Trends to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Constant Velocity Universal Joint

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Constant Velocity Universal Joint Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Constant Velocity Universal Joint:

  • Constant-velocity joints (CV joints) allow a drive shaft to transmit power through a variable angle, at constant rotational speed, without an appreciable increase in friction or play. They are mainly used in front wheel drive vehicles, and many modern rear wheel drive cars with independent rear suspension typically use CV joints at the ends of the rear axle halfshafts and increasingly use them on the propshafts (drive shafts).

    Constant Velocity Universal Joint Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • GKN
  • NTN
  • AAM
  • Meritor
  • Wanxiang
  • Dana
  • Nexteer
  • Hyundai WIA
  • JTEKT
  • IFA Rotorion
  • SKF
  • Seohan Group
  • Guansheng
  • Neapco
  • Feizhou Vehicle
  • Heri Automotive
  • Xiangyang Automobile Bearing

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Ball Type
  • Fork Type

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Commercial Vehicle

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • In the next years, the growth rate of automotive production may decrease in Europe and US, but the enormous automotive population will provide large market demand. In China, the growth rate of automotive production will still be higher than other regions. The situation of automotive constant velocity universal joint industry will be the same.
  • There is large technical gap between automotive constant velocity universal joints produced by manufacturers from China and abroad. To maintain market share, these domestic manufacturers must invest more on research and development.
  • In China, the distribution of automotive manufacturers is relatively concentrated, which means the downstream market is concentrated. To get rid of the limit and reduce the risk, automotive constant velocity universal joint manufacturers should seek more automotive manufacturers as cooperative partners.
  • The worldwide market for Constant Velocity Universal Joint is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 7870 million USD in 2024, from 7410 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Constant Velocity Universal Joint in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Constant Velocity Universal Joint product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Constant Velocity Universal Joint, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Constant Velocity Universal Joint in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Constant Velocity Universal Joint market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Constant Velocity Universal Joint breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Constant Velocity Universal Joint market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Constant Velocity Universal Joint sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Constant Velocity Universal Joint Market Report:

    • What will be the Constant Velocity Universal Joint market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Constant Velocity Universal Joint market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Constant Velocity Universal Joint Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Constant Velocity Universal Joint Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Constant Velocity Universal Joint Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Constant Velocity Universal Joint Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Constant Velocity Universal Joint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Constant Velocity Universal Joint Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Constant Velocity Universal Joint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Constant Velocity Universal Joint Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Constant Velocity Universal Joint Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Constant Velocity Universal Joint Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Constant Velocity Universal Joint Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Constant Velocity Universal Joint Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Constant Velocity Universal Joint Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Constant Velocity Universal Joint Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Constant Velocity Universal Joint Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Constant Velocity Universal Joint Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Constant Velocity Universal Joint Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

