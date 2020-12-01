“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Homewear Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Homewear:

Refer to all clothing products that relate to home life, including sleepwear in bedroom, homewear for meeting visitors, and leisure wears for activities in neighborhood. These products are usually cozy, comfort and fashion.

Homewear Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

L Brands

Hanes Brands

Betkshire Hathaway

Triumph International

Wacoal

Marks & Spencer

Fast Retailing

PVH

Cosmo Lady

MUJI

HM

OYSHO

Gunze

Jockey International

Aimer Market Segment by Type, covers:

Men

Women

Children Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Department/General Merchandise Stores

Specialty Stores

Supermarket