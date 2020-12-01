“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Rice starch is characterized by very small granules in the range of 2-8 Î¼m, being much smaller than those of other cereals, tubers and roots, such as corn and potato. Its granule size is comparable to the size of fat globules, therefore ideally suited to mimic a full bodied fatty mouthfeel. It provides creamy textures and can serve as natural fat replacer. It can be widely used in food industry, pharmaceutical industry, chemical industry and Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry Care industry.

Anhui Le Huan Tian Biotechnology Market Segment by Type, covers:

Food Grade Rice Starch

Industry Grade Rice Starch Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Rice starch can be classified into two types: food grade rice starch and industry grade rice starch. Food grade rice starch is widely used in food industry and pharmaceutical industry. Industry grade rice starch is widely used in cosmetic industry, papermaking industry, spinning industry and other industries.

Major raw materials for rice starch are rice and caustic soda. On the global market, supply of raw materials is very full. But many manufacturers discontinued in recent years due to the product gross margin are low and the price of corn starch is lower than rice starch in some application.

All manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of production technology. In recent two years, Chinese manufacturers can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology. Such as Anhui Lianhe and Anhui Le Huan Tian Biotechnology company can produce food grade rice starch and industry grade rice starch.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Rice Starch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 240 million USD in 2024, from 170 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.