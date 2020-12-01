Tue. Dec 1st, 2020

Rice Starch Market by 2020 Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Trends to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Rice Starch

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Rice Starch Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Rice Starch:

  • Rice starch is characterized by very small granules in the range of 2-8 Î¼m, being much smaller than those of other cereals, tubers and roots, such as corn and potato. Its granule size is comparable to the size of fat globules, therefore ideally suited to mimic a full bodied fatty mouthfeel. It provides creamy textures and can serve as natural fat replacer. It can be widely used in food industry, pharmaceutical industry, chemical industry and Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry Care industry.

    Rice Starch Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • BENEO
  • Ingredion
  • Bangkok starch
  • Thai Flour
  • AGRANA
  • WFM Wholesome Foods
  • Golden Agriculture
  • Anhui Lianhe
  • Anhui Le Huan Tian Biotechnology

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Food Grade Rice Starch
  • Industry Grade Rice Starch

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Food Industry
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry
  • Others

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • Rice starch can be classified into two types: food grade rice starch and industry grade rice starch. Food grade rice starch is widely used in food industry and pharmaceutical industry. Industry grade rice starch is widely used in cosmetic industry, papermaking industry, spinning industry and other industries.
  • Major raw materials for rice starch are rice and caustic soda. On the global market, supply of raw materials is very full. But many manufacturers discontinued in recent years due to the product gross margin are low and the price of corn starch is lower than rice starch in some application.
  • All manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of production technology. In recent two years, Chinese manufacturers can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology. Such as Anhui Lianhe and Anhui Le Huan Tian Biotechnology company can produce food grade rice starch and industry grade rice starch.
  • We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Rice Starch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 240 million USD in 2024, from 170 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Rice Starch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Rice Starch product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Rice Starch, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Rice Starch in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Rice Starch market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Rice Starch breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Rice Starch market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Rice Starch sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Rice Starch Market Report:

    • What will be the Rice Starch market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Rice Starch market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Rice Starch Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Rice Starch Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Rice Starch Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Rice Starch Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Rice Starch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Rice Starch Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Rice Starch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Rice Starch Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Rice Starch Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Rice Starch Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Rice Starch Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Rice Starch Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Rice Starch Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Rice Starch Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Rice Starch Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Rice Starch Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Rice Starch Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

