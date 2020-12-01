“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Heat Exchanger Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Heat Exchanger:

Heat Exchangers is a piece of equipment built for efficient heat transfer from one medium to another. Heat exchangers are devices whose primary responsibility is the transfer (exchange) of heat, typically from one fluid to another. However, they are not only used in heating applications, such as space heaters, but are also used in cooling applications, such as refrigerators and air conditioners. Heat Exchanger Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Alfa Laval

Kelvion (GEA)

SPX Corporation

IHI

Danfoss (Sondex)

SPX-Flow

DOOSAN

API

KNM

Funke

Xylem

Thermowave

Hisaka

SWEP

LARSEN & TOUBRO

Accessen

THT

Hitachi Zosen

LANPEC

Siping ViEX

Beichen

Lanzhou LS

Defon

Ormandy

FL-HTEP Market Segment by Type, covers:

Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger

Plate Heat Exchanger

Air Cooled Heat Exchanger

Other Types Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Petrochemical

Electric Power & Metallurgy

Shipbuilding Industry

Mechanical Industry

Central Heating

Food Industry

Other Applications Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

The Heat Exchangers consumption volume was 1297.08 K Ton in 2017 and is expected to reach 1820.04 K Ton in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.01% from 2017 to 2022. Europe`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (25.76%) in 2016, followed by the United States and Europe.

At present, the manufactures of Heat Exchangers are concentrated in USA, China, Europe, Asia Pacific (Except China) and India. Europe is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 28.93% in 2016. The following areas are the USA and China. The global leading players in this market are Alfa Laval, Kelvion (GEA), SPX Corporation, IHI, Danfoss (Sondex), SPX-Flow, DOOSAN, API, KNM, Funke, etc.

The Heat Exchangers are mainly used by Petrochemical, Electric Power & Metallurgy, Shipbuilding Industry, Mechanical Industry, Central Heating and Food Industry. The dominant applications of Heat Exchangers are Petrochemical and Electric Power & Metallurgy.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing downstream demand of leading-edge, effective products, the government policy support of the relevant industry, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Heat Exchanger is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 16900 million USD in 2024, from 12000 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.