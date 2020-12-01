“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Strontium Carbonate:

As a main product in salt industry, strontium carbonate has strong X-ray shielding function and unique physical-chemical properties. It is widely used in electronics, military industry, metallurgy, light industry, medicine and optics fields. It develops fast in worldâ€™s inorganic chemical materials.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Industrial Grade

Electronic Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Glass

Magnetic Materials

Metal Smelting

Other

Currently, Solvay is the only major manufacturer of strontium carbonate in Germany and Western Europe, strontium salt upstream products mainly rely on imports from China, which is reflected in China’s cheap labor costs and environmental issues, with the development of technology in the next few years, more rational the emergence of technology, there will be more foreign manufacturers will enter into this field.

At present, the downstream market in China is relatively saturated, therefore, subject to major downstream manufacturers greatly troubled by export problems, which forced the domestic manufacturers continue to increase the amount of production technology, higher quality for strontium carbonate.

Over all, although many factors that limit the development of the market, but because of the excellent quality of strontium carbonate, the coming years will greatly promote the development of the food additives industry. Therefore, we recommend that if you have a fixed downstream customer, still highly recommended to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Strontium Carbonate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 240 million USD in 2024, from 200 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.