“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Global “Multirotor UAV Market” research report further provides basic information about definition, classification, industry chain structure, industry overview, international market analysis. This report studies sales (consumption) of Multirotor UAV market, focuses on the top players, with sales, price, revenue and market share with volume and value for each region.

Top Key Manufacturers in Multirotor UAV Market:

Aerovironment

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

DJI Innovations

Aibotix

3D Robotics

Coptercam

Draganfly Innovations

Microdrones GmbH

Cyberhawk

Multirotor UAV Market Size by Types:

3-rotor Multirotor UAV

4-rotor Multirotor UAV

6-rotor Multirotor UAV

8-rotor Multirotor UAV

Multirotor UAV Market Size by Applications:

Defense

Aerial Shooting

Law Enforcement

Business & Commerce

Environmental Inspection

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Multirotor UAV market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market with the help of up-to-date market opportunities, overview, outlook, challenges, trends, market dynamics, size and growth, competitive analysis, major competitors analysis.

Report recognizes the key drivers of growth and challenges of the key industry players. Also, evaluates the future impact of the propellants and limits on the market.

Uncovers potential demands in the Multirotor UAV market.

Multirotor UAV market report provides in-depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics

Provides information on the historical and current market size and the future potential of the market.

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

Multirotor UAV Market TOC Covers the Following Points:

1 Market Overview of Multirotor UAV

1.1 Multirotor UAV Market Overview

1.1.1 Multirotor UAV Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Multirotor UAV Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Multirotor UAV Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Multirotor UAV Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Multirotor UAV Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Multirotor UAV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Multirotor UAV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Multirotor UAV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Multirotor UAV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Multirotor UAV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Multirotor UAV Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

2 Multirotor UAV Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Multirotor UAV Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Multirotor UAV Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Multirotor UAV Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

3 Multirotor UAV Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Multirotor UAV Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Multirotor UAV Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Multirotor UAV Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

4 Global Multirotor UAV Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Multirotor UAV Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Multirotor UAV as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Multirotor UAV Market

4.4 Global Top Players Multirotor UAV Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Multirotor UAV Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Multirotor UAV Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data



6 North America

6.1 North America Multirotor UAV Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Multirotor UAV Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Multirotor UAV Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Multirotor UAV Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Multirotor UAV Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Multirotor UAV Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

Continued…

