Gel Coats and Pigments Market 2020 Research Report with Growth, Share, Industry Size, Revenue and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

Dec 1, 2020 , ,

Gel Coats and Pigments

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Gel Coats and Pigments Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Gel Coats and Pigments:

  • Gel coats and pigment are specialized polyester or vinyl ester resin formulations that are formulated as an in-mold coating to provide appealing cosmetics and protect the underlying laminate. Gel coat is typically sprayed in a mold and the structural laminate, or cast polymer matrix, applied behind the gel coat surface in either open molding or closed molding processes.

    Gel Coats and Pigments Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Ashland Performance Materials
  • BUFA GumbH
  • HK Research Corporation
  • Polynt – Reichhold
  • Scott Bader
  • AOC
  • Nuplex Industries
  • Aliancys
  • Interplastic
  • Mader
  • Tomatec
  • Aromax Technology
  • Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals
  • Tianma Group
  • Changzhou Heyu Chemical
  • Zhejiang Leader Composite

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Polyester Type
  • Epoxy Type
  • Vinyl Ester Type
  • Other Type

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Marine
  • Wind Energys
  • Transportation
  • Construction
  • Others

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • China is an important market, and there are dozens of producers located in China, like Aromax Technolog, Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals, Tianma Group, Changzhou Heyu Chemical and Zhenjiang Leader Composite etc.
  • Polyester resin gelcoat occupies for the biggest market share as it is widely used in marine, wind energy, construction and transportation industries. Vinyl ester resin gelcoat is the second largest segment, due the growing marine industry in North America, Korea, Japan and China; the epoxy resin gelcoat develops fast, driven by the demand from budding wind energy and transportation industries in Asia-Pacific, South America, North America, and Middle East.
  • The worldwide market for Gel Coats and Pigments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 900 million USD in 2024, from 670 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Gel Coats and Pigments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Gel Coats and Pigments product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Gel Coats and Pigments, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Gel Coats and Pigments in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Gel Coats and Pigments market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Gel Coats and Pigments breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Gel Coats and Pigments market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Gel Coats and Pigments sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Gel Coats and Pigments Market Report:

    • What will be the Gel Coats and Pigments market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Gel Coats and Pigments market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Gel Coats and Pigments Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Gel Coats and Pigments Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Gel Coats and Pigments Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Gel Coats and Pigments Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Gel Coats and Pigments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Gel Coats and Pigments Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Gel Coats and Pigments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Gel Coats and Pigments Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Gel Coats and Pigments Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Gel Coats and Pigments Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Gel Coats and Pigments Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Gel Coats and Pigments Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Gel Coats and Pigments Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Gel Coats and Pigments Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Gel Coats and Pigments Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Gel Coats and Pigments Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Gel Coats and Pigments Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

