About Gel Coats and Pigments:

Gel coats and pigment are specialized polyester or vinyl ester resin formulations that are formulated as an in-mold coating to provide appealing cosmetics and protect the underlying laminate. Gel coat is typically sprayed in a mold and the structural laminate, or cast polymer matrix, applied behind the gel coat surface in either open molding or closed molding processes. Gel Coats and Pigments Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Ashland Performance Materials

BUFA GumbH

HK Research Corporation

Polynt – Reichhold

Scott Bader

AOC

Nuplex Industries

Aliancys

Interplastic

Mader

Tomatec

Aromax Technology

Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals

Tianma Group

Changzhou Heyu Chemical

Zhejiang Leader Composite Market Segment by Type, covers:

Polyester Type

Epoxy Type

Vinyl Ester Type

Other Type Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Marine

Wind Energys

Transportation

Construction

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

China is an important market, and there are dozens of producers located in China, like Aromax Technolog, Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals, Tianma Group, Changzhou Heyu Chemical and Zhenjiang Leader Composite etc.

Polyester resin gelcoat occupies for the biggest market share as it is widely used in marine, wind energy, construction and transportation industries. Vinyl ester resin gelcoat is the second largest segment, due the growing marine industry in North America, Korea, Japan and China; the epoxy resin gelcoat develops fast, driven by the demand from budding wind energy and transportation industries in Asia-Pacific, South America, North America, and Middle East.

The worldwide market for Gel Coats and Pigments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 900 million USD in 2024, from 670 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.