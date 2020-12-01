Tue. Dec 1st, 2020

Sous Vide Machine Market 2020 Research Report with Growth, Share, Industry Size, Revenue and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

Sous Vide Machine

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Sous Vide Machine Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Sous Vide Machine:

  • Sous vide is a unique process of cooking, the food must be packaged in a vacuum sealed bag, and then cooked at a low and consistent temperature in a water bath. The process started in France and has been growing in popularity; used by chefs on â€œTop Chefâ€ and â€œThe Tasteâ€, as well as restaurants all over.
  • The low consistent temperature ensures the food is cooked evenly throughout; this is why when you order steaks at a restaurant they are so juicy and tender.

    Sous Vide Machine Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Anova
  • ChefSteps
  • Gourmia
  • Oliso
  • PolyScience Culinary
  • SousVide Supreme
  • VacMaster
  • Sansaire
  • Nomiku
  • Vonshef

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Immersion Types
  • Water Bath Types

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Home Use
  • Commercial Use

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • As more and more intense competition within the industry, the price of Sous Vide Machine was decrease in past few years. Sous vide equipment has existed for decades in professional kitchens around the world, but it has always been bulky, expensive, and overloaded with complex features. This type of equipment eventually made its way into high-end specialty retail shops, but remained limited to chefs and consumers with extensive culinary experience.
  • Cooking shows, social media, and online communities have furthered consumersâ€™ knowledge of sous vide cooking, but it wasnâ€™t until Anova released the first affordable and easy-to-use consumer device that sous vide became accessible to home cooks. There are now many sous vide options available to the home cook.
  • Each of the Sous Vide Machine manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retail stores, their authorized distributors or their partners, those Sous Vide Machine manufacturers keep keen on expanding their Sous Vide Machine sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Sous Vide Machine manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.
  • The worldwide market for Sous Vide Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 25.3% over the next five years, will reach 700 million USD in 2024, from 180 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Sous Vide Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Sous Vide Machine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sous Vide Machine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sous Vide Machine in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Sous Vide Machine market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Sous Vide Machine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Sous Vide Machine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sous Vide Machine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Sous Vide Machine Market Report:

    • What will be the Sous Vide Machine market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Sous Vide Machine market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Sous Vide Machine Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Sous Vide Machine Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Sous Vide Machine Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Sous Vide Machine Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Sous Vide Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Sous Vide Machine Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Sous Vide Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Sous Vide Machine Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Sous Vide Machine Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Sous Vide Machine Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Sous Vide Machine Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Sous Vide Machine Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Sous Vide Machine Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Sous Vide Machine Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Sous Vide Machine Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Sous Vide Machine Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Sous Vide Machine Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

