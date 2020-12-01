“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Sous Vide Machine:

Sous vide is a unique process of cooking, the food must be packaged in a vacuum sealed bag, and then cooked at a low and consistent temperature in a water bath. The process started in France and has been growing in popularity; used by chefs on â€œTop Chefâ€ and â€œThe Tasteâ€, as well as restaurants all over.

The low consistent temperature ensures the food is cooked evenly throughout; this is why when you order steaks at a restaurant they are so juicy and tender.

Sous Vide Machine Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Anova

ChefSteps

Gourmia

Oliso

PolyScience Culinary

SousVide Supreme

VacMaster

Sansaire

Nomiku

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Immersion Types

Water Bath Types Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Home Use

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Scope of this report:

As more and more intense competition within the industry, the price of Sous Vide Machine was decrease in past few years. Sous vide equipment has existed for decades in professional kitchens around the world, but it has always been bulky, expensive, and overloaded with complex features. This type of equipment eventually made its way into high-end specialty retail shops, but remained limited to chefs and consumers with extensive culinary experience.

Cooking shows, social media, and online communities have furthered consumersâ€™ knowledge of sous vide cooking, but it wasnâ€™t until Anova released the first affordable and easy-to-use consumer device that sous vide became accessible to home cooks. There are now many sous vide options available to the home cook.

Each of the Sous Vide Machine manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retail stores, their authorized distributors or their partners, those Sous Vide Machine manufacturers keep keen on expanding their Sous Vide Machine sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Sous Vide Machine manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

The worldwide market for Sous Vide Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 25.3% over the next five years, will reach 700 million USD in 2024, from 180 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.