About Shampoo:

About Shampoo:

Shampoo is a hair care product, typically in the form of a viscous liquid, which is used for cleaning hair. Less commonly, shampoo is available in bar form, like a bar of soap. Shampoo is used by applying it to wet hair, massaging the product into the hair, and then rinsing it out. Some users may follow a shampooing with the use of hair conditioner.

Shampoo Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Head & Shoulders

Pantene

CLEAR

VS

L’Oreal

Dove

Rejoice

Schwarzkopf

LUX

Aquair

Syoss

SLEK

Lovefun

Hazeline

CLATROL

Kerastase Market Segment by Type, covers:

Standard Shampoo

Medicated Shampoo Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Homecare

Salon Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Scope of this report:

The Global Shampoo Industry mainly concentrates on NA, China and Europe. The Global leading players in this market are Head & Shoulders, Pantene, CLEAR, VS, L’Oreal, Dove, Rejoice, Schwarzkopf, LUX, Aquair, Syoss, SLEK, Lovefun, Hazeline, CLATROL, Kerastase etc.

Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of healthy products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.