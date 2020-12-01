“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Global “Heat Index Meter Market” research report further provides basic information about definition, classification, industry chain structure, industry overview, international market analysis. This report studies sales (consumption) of Heat Index Meter market, focuses on the top players, with sales, price, revenue and market share with volume and value for each region.

Top Key Manufacturers in Heat Index Meter Market:

Extech Instruments(US)

Grainger Industrial Supply(US)

Reed Instruments(US)

AZ Instrument(TW)

Green PCB Tronics

Unit Connection Technology(HK)

ADM Instrument Engineering(Australia)

Shanghai Total Meter(China)

Jaycar Electronics(Australia)

Can Electronic(Indonesia)

Cole-Parmer(US)

RS Components(UK)

Larson Electronics LLC(US)

Heat Index Meter Market Size by Types:

Heat Index Anemometer

Heat Stress WBGT Meter

HeatWatch Humidity/Temperature Stopwatch

Heat Index Psychrometer

Handheld Heat Stress Index

Digital Heat Index Meter

Heat Index Meter Market Size by Applications:

Air Velocity

Weather Conditions

Outdoor Activities

Indoor Workplace

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

