About Multimeter:

About Multimeter:

A multimeter, also known as a multitester or VOM, is a type of electronic measurement instrument that incorporates several measurement functions in one compact unit. The most basic features include measurement of voltage, current, and resistance. Multimeter Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Agilent Technologies

Anritsu

Danaher

Rohde & Schwarz

Tektronix

Adlink Technology

Aeroflex

Ametek

Giga-tronics

National Instruments

Rigol Technologies

Teledyne LeCroy

Teradyne

Yokagawa Electric Market Segment by Type, covers:

Analog

Digital Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

This report focuses on the Multimeter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.