About Wearable Camera:

Wearable cameras are worn on the body parts such as head, ear, and eye. Thus, users do not need to hold them by hands to record events. Wearable Camera Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

GoPro

Garmin

Sony

Narrative

Pinnacle Response

Axon Enterprise

Rollei

Contour

Vievu

Xiaomi Market Segment by Type, covers:

Head-Mounted Camera

Body-Mounted Camera

Ear-Mounted Camera

Camera Glasses Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Online

Offline Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

This report focuses on the Wearable Camera in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing popularity of social networking sites. The increase in social media activities is one of the major drivers for the sales of wearable cameras. In 2016, Facebook had 1.8 billion and Twitter had 350 million monthly active users. Over a billion unique users visit YouTube every month. Google Plus has around 150 million active users monthly, and there are more than 350 million people on Instagram. The demand for wearable cameras is increasing as people are keen to share photos and videos with their friends through social networking sites. With the growing number of options available for social networking, the demand for these cameras is expected to increase during the forecast period.