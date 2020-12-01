Tue. Dec 1st, 2020

Water Chiller Market 2020 Research Report by Size, Share, Trends, Growth Drivers, Challenges and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

Water Chiller

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The “Water Chiller Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Water Chiller industry.

About Water Chiller:

  • A water chiller is a mechanical device used to facilitate heat exchange from water to a refrigerant in a closed loop system. Chillers have widespread industrial applications. They are also in huge demand in the Beverages, Plastics, and Medical industries. Chillers are available in different sizes and cooling capacities and have a range of energy consumption levels to meet the requirements of end-users.

    Water Chiller Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Carrier
  • Parker Hannifin
  • Lennox
  • Dimplex Thermal Solutions
  • EcoChillers
  • Thermal Care
  • SMC
  • Dinkin (McQuay)
  • Lytron Chillers
  • Mammoth
  • Toshiba
  • Bosch
  • Advantage Engineering
  • Mitsubshi
  • Filtrine
  • Fluid Chillers
  • Budzar Industries
  • Legacy Chiller Systems USA
  • Cold Shot Chillers
  • General Air Products
  • Dry Coolers
  • Orion Machinery

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Screw Chillers
  • Centrifugal Chillers
  • Reciprocating Chillers
  • Other

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Medical
  • Chemical & Pharmaceutical
  • Plastics & Rubber
  • Metal forming
  • Food Processing
  • Other

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • US sales of water chiller was about 77627 units in 2015, and will reach to 81250 units in 2016. From 2011 to 2015, the annual growth rate was about 5.56%.The major brands include Trane (Ingersoll-Rand), Carrier, Parker Hannifin , Lennox, Dimplex \, Thermal Solutions, EcoChillers., Thermal Care, SMC and Dinkin (McQuay), these companies occupied above 60% market share. And the top five players occupied about 50% market share.Plastics & Rubber and Food Processing are the largest consumption field, occupied above 45% market share. Centrifugal chillers and reciprocating chillers are major product type, and have about 63 market share.In the future, the growth rate will be about 5.52%, and the production will reach to 106267 units in 2021. Finally, although sales of water chiller products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Water chiller field hastily.
  • This report focuses on the Water Chiller in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Water Chiller product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Water Chiller, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Water Chiller in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Water Chiller market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Water Chiller breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Water Chiller market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Water Chiller sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Water Chiller Market Report:

    • What will be the Water Chiller market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Water Chiller market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Water Chiller Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Water Chiller Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Water Chiller Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Water Chiller Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Water Chiller Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Water Chiller Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Water Chiller Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Water Chiller Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Water Chiller Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Water Chiller Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Water Chiller Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Water Chiller Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Water Chiller Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Water Chiller Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Water Chiller Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Water Chiller Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Water Chiller Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

