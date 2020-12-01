The recent report on “Global SOP and SOPM Market Report 2015-2026, Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis” offered by Credible Markets, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “SOP and SOPM Market”.

Key players in the global SOP and SOPM market covered in Chapter 4:

KSM Inc

Nutrien Ltd.

Koch Fertilizer, LLC

Sinofert

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.

ICL

CVR Partners（UAN）

CF Industries

Intrepid Potash

The Mosaic Company

Yara

Agrium Inc.

K+S

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the SOP and SOPM market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Sulfate of Potash

Sulphate of Potash Magnesium (SOPM)

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the SOP and SOPM market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Market segmentation, by regions:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand)

• Middle East & Africa (Middle East, Africa)

• Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia)

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 SOP and SOPM Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of SOP and SOPM

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19's impact on the SOP and SOPM industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global SOP and SOPM Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global SOP and SOPM Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global SOP and SOPM Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global SOP and SOPM Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on SOP and SOPM Industry Development

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of SOP and SOPM Analysis

3.2 Major Players of SOP and SOPM

3.3 SOP and SOPM Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of SOP and SOPM

3.3.3 Labor Cost of SOP and SOPM

3.4 Market Distributors of SOP and SOPM

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of SOP and SOPM Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

Chapter 4 Global SOP and SOPM Market, by Type

Chapter 5 SOP and SOPM Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global SOP and SOPM Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America SOP and SOPM Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe SOP and SOPM Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific SOP and SOPM Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa SOP and SOPM Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America SOP and SOPM Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global SOP and SOPM Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

The report can answer the following questions:

• North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of SOP and SOPM industry.

• Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of SOP and SOPM industry.

• Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of SOP and SOPM industry.

• Different types and applications of SOP and SOPM industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

• Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2026 of SOP and SOPM industry.

• Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of SOP and SOPM industry.

• SWOT analysis of SOP and SOPM industry.

• New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of SOP and SOPM industry.

This report studies the SOP and SOPM market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyses the top players in global SOP and SOPM industry, and splits by product type and applications/end industries. This report also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the SOP and SOPM industry.

Global SOP and SOPM Market: competitive landscape analysis

This report contains the major manufacturer’s analysis of the global SOP and SOPM industry. By understanding the operations of these manufacturers (sales volume, revenue, sales price and gross margin from 2015 to 2020), the reader can understand the strategies and collaborations that the manufacturers are focusing on combat competition in the market.

Global SOP and SOPM Market: types and end industries analysis

The research report includes specific segments such as end industries and product types of SOP and SOPM. The report provides market size (sales volume and revenue) for each type and end industry from 2015 to 2020. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global SOP and SOPM Market: regional analysis

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key countries, with market size, growth rate, import and export of SOP and SOPM in these countries from 2015 to 2020, which covering United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia.

Impact of Covid-19 in SOP and SOPM Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the SOP and SOPM market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

