The recent report on “Global Agricultural Equipments Market Report 2015-2026, Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis” offered by Credible Markets, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Agricultural Equipments Market”.

Key players in the global Agricultural Equipments market covered in Chapter 4:

Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.

ISEKI & CO., LTD.

LEMKEN

Samedeutz-fahr

KUHN

Kverneland Group

New Holland Agriculture

Lamborghini

Mccormick

Kioti Tractor

Buhler Industries (Farm King)

Bison

MX

CASE IH

CLAAS Group

Agco

Westendorf

Manip SAS

John Deere

LS Tractors

Blount International – Woods

Quicke

KUBOTA Corporation

A.M. di Argnani & Monti srl

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Agricultural Equipments market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Agricultural Equipments market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Market segmentation, by regions:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand)

• Middle East & Africa (Middle East, Africa)

• Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia)

Some Points from Table of Content

Global Agricultural Equipments Market Report 2015-2026, Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 1 Agricultural Equipments Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Agricultural Equipments

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19's impact on the Agricultural Equipments industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Agricultural Equipments Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Agricultural Equipments Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Agricultural Equipments Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Agricultural Equipments Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Agricultural Equipments Industry Development

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Agricultural Equipments Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Agricultural Equipments

3.3 Agricultural Equipments Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Agricultural Equipments

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Agricultural Equipments

3.4 Market Distributors of Agricultural Equipments

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Agricultural Equipments Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

Chapter 4 Global Agricultural Equipments Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Agricultural Equipments Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Agricultural Equipments Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Agricultural Equipments Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Agricultural Equipments Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Agricultural Equipments Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Equipments Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Agricultural Equipments Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Agricultural Equipments Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

The report can answer the following questions:

• North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Agricultural Equipments industry.

• Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Agricultural Equipments industry.

• Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Agricultural Equipments industry.

• Different types and applications of Agricultural Equipments industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

• Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2026 of Agricultural Equipments industry.

• Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Agricultural Equipments industry.

• SWOT analysis of Agricultural Equipments industry.

• New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Agricultural Equipments industry.

This report studies the Agricultural Equipments market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyses the top players in global Agricultural Equipments industry, and splits by product type and applications/end industries. This report also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the Agricultural Equipments industry.

Global Agricultural Equipments Market: competitive landscape analysis

This report contains the major manufacturer’s analysis of the global Agricultural Equipments industry. By understanding the operations of these manufacturers (sales volume, revenue, sales price and gross margin from 2015 to 2020), the reader can understand the strategies and collaborations that the manufacturers are focusing on combat competition in the market.

Global Agricultural Equipments Market: types and end industries analysis

The research report includes specific segments such as end industries and product types of Agricultural Equipments. The report provides market size (sales volume and revenue) for each type and end industry from 2015 to 2020. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Agricultural Equipments Market: regional analysis

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key countries, with market size, growth rate, import and export of Agricultural Equipments in these countries from 2015 to 2020, which covering United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia.

Impact of Covid-19 in Agricultural Equipments Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Agricultural Equipments market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

