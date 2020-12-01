The recent report on “Global Agriculture Technology Market Report 2015-2026, Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis” offered by Credible Markets, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Agriculture Technology Market”.

Key players in the global Agriculture Technology market covered in Chapter 4:

General Hydroponics

Trimble Inc.

Philips Lighting

Deere & Company

DJI Innovations

Topcon Positioning Systems

Cree Inc.

Fullwood Ltd.

CNH Industrial

Ag Leader Technology

Raven Industries

SST Development Group

Dairymaster

The Climate Corporation

Osram Licht AG

AGCO Corporation

AKVA Group

DeLaval

DICKEY-john

Allflex USA Inc.

Eruvaka Technologies

Boumatic LLC

XpertSea

Afimilk Ltd.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Agriculture Technology market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Agricultural bioscience

Data-enabled agriculture

Automation and robotics

Supply chain and logistics

Agricultural processing

Alternative business models

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Agriculture Technology market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Farm sowing

Farm harvest

Farm fertilization

Farm insecticide

Others

Market segmentation, by regions:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand)

• Middle East & Africa (Middle East, Africa)

• Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia)

Some Points from Table of Content

Global Agriculture Technology Market Report 2015-2026, Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 1 Agriculture Technology Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Agriculture Technology

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19's impact on the Agriculture Technology industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Agriculture Technology Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Agriculture Technology Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Agriculture Technology Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Agriculture Technology Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Agriculture Technology Industry Development

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Agriculture Technology Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Agriculture Technology

3.3 Agriculture Technology Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Agriculture Technology

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Agriculture Technology

3.4 Market Distributors of Agriculture Technology

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Agriculture Technology Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

Chapter 4 Global Agriculture Technology Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Agriculture Technology Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Agriculture Technology Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Agriculture Technology Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Agriculture Technology Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Agriculture Technology Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Technology Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Agriculture Technology Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Agriculture Technology Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

The report can answer the following questions:

• North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Agriculture Technology industry.

• Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Agriculture Technology industry.

• Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Agriculture Technology industry.

• Different types and applications of Agriculture Technology industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

• Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2026 of Agriculture Technology industry.

• Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Agriculture Technology industry.

• SWOT analysis of Agriculture Technology industry.

• New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Agriculture Technology industry.

This report studies the Agriculture Technology market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyses the top players in global Agriculture Technology industry, and splits by product type and applications/end industries. This report also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the Agriculture Technology industry.

Global Agriculture Technology Market: competitive landscape analysis

This report contains the major manufacturer’s analysis of the global Agriculture Technology industry. By understanding the operations of these manufacturers (sales volume, revenue, sales price and gross margin from 2015 to 2020), the reader can understand the strategies and collaborations that the manufacturers are focusing on combat competition in the market.

Global Agriculture Technology Market: types and end industries analysis

The research report includes specific segments such as end industries and product types of Agriculture Technology. The report provides market size (sales volume and revenue) for each type and end industry from 2015 to 2020. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Agriculture Technology Market: regional analysis

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key countries, with market size, growth rate, import and export of Agriculture Technology in these countries from 2015 to 2020, which covering United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia.

Impact of Covid-19 in Agriculture Technology Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Agriculture Technology market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

