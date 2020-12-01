The recent report on “Global Fishmeal Market Report 2015-2026, Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis” offered by Credible Markets, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Fishmeal Market”.
Key players in the global Fishmeal market covered in Chapter 4:
Oceana Group Limited S.A.
Alpha Atlantique
The Scoular Company
Sarma Fish S.A.R.L
Animalfeeds International Corporation
Ff Skagen A/S
Guaymas Protein Company
Calysta, Inc.
Novus International Inc.
Austevoll Seafood ASA
Sardina D.O.O.
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Fishmeal market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Defatted Fish Meal
Whole Fish Meal
Semi-skimmed Fish Meal
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Fishmeal market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Fertilizers
Animal Feed
Market segmentation, by regions:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand)
• Middle East & Africa (Middle East, Africa)
• Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia)
Some Points from Table of Content
Chapter 1 Fishmeal Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Fishmeal
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19's impact on the Fishmeal industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Fishmeal Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Fishmeal Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Fishmeal Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Fishmeal Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Fishmeal Industry Development
Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Fishmeal Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Fishmeal
3.3 Fishmeal Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Fishmeal
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Fishmeal
3.4 Market Distributors of Fishmeal
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Fishmeal Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
Chapter 4 Global Fishmeal Market, by Type
Chapter 5 Fishmeal Market, by Application
Chapter 6 Global Fishmeal Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter 7 North America Fishmeal Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 8 Europe Fishmeal Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Fishmeal Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Fishmeal Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 11 South America Fishmeal Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 13 Industry Outlook
Chapter 14 Global Fishmeal Market Forecast
Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis
15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis
15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis
15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment
The report can answer the following questions:
• North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Fishmeal industry.
• Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Fishmeal industry.
• Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Fishmeal industry.
• Different types and applications of Fishmeal industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.
• Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2026 of Fishmeal industry.
• Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Fishmeal industry.
• SWOT analysis of Fishmeal industry.
• New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Fishmeal industry.
This report studies the Fishmeal market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyses the top players in global Fishmeal industry, and splits by product type and applications/end industries. This report also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the Fishmeal industry.
Global Fishmeal Market: competitive landscape analysis
This report contains the major manufacturer’s analysis of the global Fishmeal industry. By understanding the operations of these manufacturers (sales volume, revenue, sales price and gross margin from 2015 to 2020), the reader can understand the strategies and collaborations that the manufacturers are focusing on combat competition in the market.
Global Fishmeal Market: types and end industries analysis
The research report includes specific segments such as end industries and product types of Fishmeal. The report provides market size (sales volume and revenue) for each type and end industry from 2015 to 2020. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Global Fishmeal Market: regional analysis
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key countries, with market size, growth rate, import and export of Fishmeal in these countries from 2015 to 2020, which covering United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia.
Impact of Covid-19 in Fishmeal Market: Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Fishmeal market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.
