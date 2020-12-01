The recent report on “Global Larvicides Market Report 2015-2026, Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis” offered by Credible Markets, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Larvicides Market”.
Key players in the global Larvicides market covered in Chapter 4:
UPL
Syngenta
Clarke
Kadant GranTek
Central Life Sciences
Central Garden & Pet Co.
Bayer
Summit Chemical
Certis
Russell IPM
Valent BioSciences
Nufarm
Gowan Company
BASF
Adama
Sumitomo Chemical
Eli Lily and Company
Univa
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Larvicides market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Biocontrol Agents
Chemical Agents
Insect Growth Regulator
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Larvicides market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Mosquitoes
Flies
Others
Market segmentation, by regions:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand)
• Middle East & Africa (Middle East, Africa)
• Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia)
Some Points from Table of Content
Global Larvicides Market Report 2015-2026, Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 1 Larvicides Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Larvicides
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19's impact on the Larvicides industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Larvicides Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Larvicides Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Larvicides Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Larvicides Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Larvicides Industry Development
Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Larvicides Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Larvicides
3.3 Larvicides Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Larvicides
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Larvicides
3.4 Market Distributors of Larvicides
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Larvicides Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
Chapter 4 Global Larvicides Market, by Type
Chapter 5 Larvicides Market, by Application
Chapter 6 Global Larvicides Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter 7 North America Larvicides Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 8 Europe Larvicides Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Larvicides Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Larvicides Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 11 South America Larvicides Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 13 Industry Outlook
Chapter 14 Global Larvicides Market Forecast
Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis
15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis
15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis
15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment
The report can answer the following questions:
• North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Larvicides industry.
• Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Larvicides industry.
• Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Larvicides industry.
• Different types and applications of Larvicides industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.
• Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2026 of Larvicides industry.
• Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Larvicides industry.
• SWOT analysis of Larvicides industry.
• New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Larvicides industry.
This report studies the Larvicides market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyses the top players in global Larvicides industry, and splits by product type and applications/end industries. This report also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the Larvicides industry.
Global Larvicides Market: competitive landscape analysis
This report contains the major manufacturer’s analysis of the global Larvicides industry. By understanding the operations of these manufacturers (sales volume, revenue, sales price and gross margin from 2015 to 2020), the reader can understand the strategies and collaborations that the manufacturers are focusing on combat competition in the market.
Global Larvicides Market: types and end industries analysis
The research report includes specific segments such as end industries and product types of Larvicides. The report provides market size (sales volume and revenue) for each type and end industry from 2015 to 2020. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Global Larvicides Market: regional analysis
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key countries, with market size, growth rate, import and export of Larvicides in these countries from 2015 to 2020, which covering United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia.
Impact of Covid-19 in Larvicides Market: Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Larvicides market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.
