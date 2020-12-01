The recent report on “Global Irrigation Pivot Market Report 2015-2026, Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis” offered by Credible Markets, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Irrigation Pivot Market”.

Key players in the global Irrigation Pivot market covered in Chapter 4:

Briggs Irrigation

RKD Irrigacion

Valley Irrigation

Zoomlion Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd.

T-L Irrigation Company

REINKE Irrigation

IRRIFRANCE

Rainfine Irrigation Company

Alkhorayef Industries Co.

Otech

China Yulin Irrigation Equipment

IRRILAND Srl

2IE INTERNATIONAL

BAUER Ges.m.b.H. Rohren- und Pumpenwerk

Lindsay Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Irrigation Pivot market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Mobile Irrigation Pivot

Fixed Irrigation Pivot

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Irrigation Pivot market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Farm

Greenhouse

Market segmentation, by regions:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand)

• Middle East & Africa (Middle East, Africa)

• Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia)

Some Points from Table of Content

Global Irrigation Pivot Market Report 2015-2026, Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 1 Irrigation Pivot Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Irrigation Pivot

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19's impact on the Irrigation Pivot industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Irrigation Pivot Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Irrigation Pivot Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Irrigation Pivot Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Irrigation Pivot Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Irrigation Pivot Industry Development

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Irrigation Pivot Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Irrigation Pivot

3.3 Irrigation Pivot Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Irrigation Pivot

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Irrigation Pivot

3.4 Market Distributors of Irrigation Pivot

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Irrigation Pivot Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

Chapter 4 Global Irrigation Pivot Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Irrigation Pivot Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Irrigation Pivot Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Irrigation Pivot Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Irrigation Pivot Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Irrigation Pivot Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Irrigation Pivot Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Irrigation Pivot Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Irrigation Pivot Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

The report can answer the following questions:

• North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Irrigation Pivot industry.

• Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Irrigation Pivot industry.

• Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Irrigation Pivot industry.

• Different types and applications of Irrigation Pivot industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

• Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2026 of Irrigation Pivot industry.

• Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Irrigation Pivot industry.

• SWOT analysis of Irrigation Pivot industry.

• New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Irrigation Pivot industry.

This report studies the Irrigation Pivot market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyses the top players in global Irrigation Pivot industry, and splits by product type and applications/end industries. This report also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the Irrigation Pivot industry.

Global Irrigation Pivot Market: competitive landscape analysis

This report contains the major manufacturer’s analysis of the global Irrigation Pivot industry. By understanding the operations of these manufacturers (sales volume, revenue, sales price and gross margin from 2015 to 2020), the reader can understand the strategies and collaborations that the manufacturers are focusing on combat competition in the market.

Global Irrigation Pivot Market: types and end industries analysis

The research report includes specific segments such as end industries and product types of Irrigation Pivot. The report provides market size (sales volume and revenue) for each type and end industry from 2015 to 2020. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Irrigation Pivot Market: regional analysis

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key countries, with market size, growth rate, import and export of Irrigation Pivot in these countries from 2015 to 2020, which covering United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia.

Impact of Covid-19 in Irrigation Pivot Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Irrigation Pivot market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

