The recent report on “Global Biotech Modified Agro Market Report 2015-2026, Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis” offered by Credible Markets, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Biotech Modified Agro Market”.

Key players in the global Biotech Modified Agro market covered in Chapter 4:

Global Bio-Chem Technology (Hong Kong)

Evogene Ltd (Israel)

Certis (U.S.)

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel)

Dow Agrosciences LLC (U.S)

Bayer Cropscience AG (Germany)

Biocentury Transgene Co. Ltd. (China)

Rubicon (India)

Eurofins Genescan AG (U.S.)

Vilmorin (France)

Marina Biotech (U.S.)

KWS SAAT SE (Germany)

Insectigen Inc. (U.S.)

Syngenta (Switzerland)

Monsonto (U.S.)

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Biotech Modified Agro market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Biochips

Deoxy ribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing

Genome editing tools

Ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)

Synthetic biology

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Biotech Modified Agro market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Transgenic crops

Synthetic biology-enabled products

Market segmentation, by regions:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand)

• Middle East & Africa (Middle East, Africa)

• Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia)

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Biotech Modified Agro Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Biotech Modified Agro

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19's impact on the Biotech Modified Agro industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Biotech Modified Agro Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Biotech Modified Agro Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Biotech Modified Agro Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Biotech Modified Agro Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Biotech Modified Agro Industry Development

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Biotech Modified Agro Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Biotech Modified Agro

3.3 Biotech Modified Agro Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Biotech Modified Agro

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Biotech Modified Agro

3.4 Market Distributors of Biotech Modified Agro

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Biotech Modified Agro Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

Chapter 4 Global Biotech Modified Agro Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Biotech Modified Agro Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Biotech Modified Agro Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Biotech Modified Agro Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Biotech Modified Agro Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Biotech Modified Agro Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Biotech Modified Agro Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Biotech Modified Agro Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Biotech Modified Agro Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

The report can answer the following questions:

• North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Biotech Modified Agro industry.

• Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Biotech Modified Agro industry.

• Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Biotech Modified Agro industry.

• Different types and applications of Biotech Modified Agro industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

• Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2026 of Biotech Modified Agro industry.

• Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Biotech Modified Agro industry.

• SWOT analysis of Biotech Modified Agro industry.

• New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Biotech Modified Agro industry.

This report studies the Biotech Modified Agro market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyses the top players in global Biotech Modified Agro industry, and splits by product type and applications/end industries. This report also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the Biotech Modified Agro industry.

Global Biotech Modified Agro Market: competitive landscape analysis

This report contains the major manufacturer’s analysis of the global Biotech Modified Agro industry. By understanding the operations of these manufacturers (sales volume, revenue, sales price and gross margin from 2015 to 2020), the reader can understand the strategies and collaborations that the manufacturers are focusing on combat competition in the market.

Global Biotech Modified Agro Market: types and end industries analysis

The research report includes specific segments such as end industries and product types of Biotech Modified Agro. The report provides market size (sales volume and revenue) for each type and end industry from 2015 to 2020. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Biotech Modified Agro Market: regional analysis

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key countries, with market size, growth rate, import and export of Biotech Modified Agro in these countries from 2015 to 2020, which covering United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia.

Impact of Covid-19 in Biotech Modified Agro Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Biotech Modified Agro market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

