The recent report on “Global Agriculture Pumps Market Report 2015-2026, Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis” offered by Credible Markets, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Agriculture Pumps Market”.

Key players in the global Agriculture Pumps market covered in Chapter 4:

Xylem

The Gorman-Rupp Company

Franklin Electric

Tsurumi Manufacturing

Kaiquan Pump

Sulzer

Halliburton Company

ITT Goulds Pumps

Grundfos

HAICHENG SUPRASUNY PUMP

General Electric

EBARA PUMP

WALRUS PUMP

CORNELL PUMP COMPANY

Atlas Copco

TOYO DENKI SEIZO

KSB

Flowserve

Zhejiang DOYIN PUMP INDUSTRY

Wilo

Junhe Pumps

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Agriculture Pumps market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Centrifugal

Self-Priming

Submersible

Line Shaft Turbine

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Agriculture Pumps market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Irrigation Systems

Agricultural Machinery

Agricultural Vehicles

Others

Market segmentation, by regions:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand)

• Middle East & Africa (Middle East, Africa)

• Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia)

Some Points from Table of Content

Global Agriculture Pumps Market Report 2015-2026, Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 1 Agriculture Pumps Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Agriculture Pumps

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19's impact on the Agriculture Pumps industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Agriculture Pumps Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Agriculture Pumps Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Agriculture Pumps Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Agriculture Pumps Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Agriculture Pumps Industry Development

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Agriculture Pumps Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Agriculture Pumps

3.3 Agriculture Pumps Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Agriculture Pumps

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Agriculture Pumps

3.4 Market Distributors of Agriculture Pumps

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Agriculture Pumps Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

Chapter 4 Global Agriculture Pumps Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Agriculture Pumps Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Agriculture Pumps Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Agriculture Pumps Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Agriculture Pumps Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Agriculture Pumps Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Pumps Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Agriculture Pumps Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Agriculture Pumps Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

The report can answer the following questions:

• North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Agriculture Pumps industry.

• Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Agriculture Pumps industry.

• Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Agriculture Pumps industry.

• Different types and applications of Agriculture Pumps industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

• Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2026 of Agriculture Pumps industry.

• Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Agriculture Pumps industry.

• SWOT analysis of Agriculture Pumps industry.

• New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Agriculture Pumps industry.

This report studies the Agriculture Pumps market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyses the top players in global Agriculture Pumps industry, and splits by product type and applications/end industries. This report also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the Agriculture Pumps industry.

Global Agriculture Pumps Market: competitive landscape analysis

This report contains the major manufacturer’s analysis of the global Agriculture Pumps industry. By understanding the operations of these manufacturers (sales volume, revenue, sales price and gross margin from 2015 to 2020), the reader can understand the strategies and collaborations that the manufacturers are focusing on combat competition in the market.

Global Agriculture Pumps Market: types and end industries analysis

The research report includes specific segments such as end industries and product types of Agriculture Pumps. The report provides market size (sales volume and revenue) for each type and end industry from 2015 to 2020. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Agriculture Pumps Market: regional analysis

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key countries, with market size, growth rate, import and export of Agriculture Pumps in these countries from 2015 to 2020, which covering United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia.

Impact of Covid-19 in Agriculture Pumps Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Agriculture Pumps market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

