The Panel Level Packaging market study evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter's five forces analysis of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The scope for Panel level packaging (PLP) technology is primarily focused on recent packaging technologies like Fan-Out Wafer Level Package (FOWLP), other than the conventional technique of wafer-based packaging. Panel level packaging technology is used for packaging of various semiconductor products such as field-programmable gate array (FPGA), CPU/GPU, power management IC module, baseband, WiFi devices, RF devices, transducers, and networking & servers.

Panel Level Packaging market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Panel Level Packaging market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

High Growth in Processing Technologies for Semiconductor Industry

– Semiconductor components such as memory chips, logic, analog components, micro processing unit (MPU), discrete, sensors and others have seen a surge in demand due to increased sales of the consumer as well as industrial electronics products. Sophisticated electronics components in wearable electronics and IoT based products demand fast processing of electronic devices circuits which in turn has created potential space for highly flexible ICs withstanding greater thermal resistance and physical performance.

– To cater to the need of enhanced ICs for high-end industrial applications in automotive, electronics, aerospace, telecommunication and others, level packing technology providers are moving from traditional wafer-based packaging to new packaging technologies like FOWLP.

– According to Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), memory, logic, analog, and MPU related semiconductor products accounts for more than 80% of the total sales in the semiconductor industry; hence providing a surged opportunity for market leaders to focus on packaging process for these particular products.

Asia-Pacific as the Largest and Fastest Growing Region

– With the presence of many niche electronics OEMs and their suppliers in countries like China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate in the global panel level packaging market. Moreover, the region enjoys the presence of several significant vendors in the power electronics market, who are investing significantly in the development of advanced panel level packaging technology.

– According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), Asia-Pacific generates more than 50% revenue in the global semiconductor sales. In the phone application, PLP is primarily used for fingerprint sensor with its packaged thickness of < 0.2T. In this regard, APAC is considered as a hot spot for sensor chip manufacturing as most of the smartphone companies including Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics, Xiaomi Corporation, and others have their manufacturing units in the Asia-Pacific region, and hence providing PLP vendors chance to supply modern FOWLP for APs (Application Processor) for the smartphones.

