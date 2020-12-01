The “Data Center Power Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Data Center Power market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Data Center Power market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352718

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Data Center Power Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352718

Scope of the Report:

The data center power market is growing as various data center designers are currently adopting advanced power distribution and management solutions to attain energy efficiency at lesser Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) ratios. Many facilities across the global market are adopting 2N redundant UPS systems to cope with various feed design of the facility and frequent failure including energy efficient solution in other segments such as PDU, Busway, etc.

Data Center Power market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Data Center Power market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Hyperscale Data Center in Large Technology Enterprises is Gaining Significant Market Share

– Data centers with thousands of servers of different ages are present in large giants and when a server is plugged in, it consumes electricity non-stop over a 24-hour. Such data centers require continued advancements in server rack design and storage systems to cope with major growth in energy consumption. Hyperscale data centers operate servers at higher utilization in infrastructure-efficient spaces which can yield significant overall energy savings.

– Hyperscale datacenters are used by enterprises that maintain thousands of servers and store vast amounts of data and some will approach the Exascale (1×1018 bytes of total storage capacity) levels by 2020. Hyperscale data centers seek efficiency to lower costs. These new levels of efficiency let the firm restructure cooling requirements, lower energy bills, and it allows to put more compute in for the same amount of cooling.

– Scalability is a major feature of these new age data centers and the servers are more constructed for customization fit. Cloud-based companies, such as Google and Facebook, build supercomputers to accommodate their hyperscale needs based on this formula. Many run on Linux and use components from multiple suppliers along with cutting-edge resources, such as New Photonic Connectors and embedded optical modules to enhance more power savings.

– In Sep 2018, Facebook built a hyperscale data center in Singapore, which is supported by 100 percent renewable energy. Data center is incorporated with new State Point Liquid Cooling (SPLC) system by which this technology minimizes water and power consumption and according to the testing, infrastructure can reduce peak water usage by more than 20 percent in climates like Singapore.

North America to Account for a Significant Market Share

– North America is gaining the market share due to the expansion of mobile broadband, growth in big data analytics and cloud computing which are driving the demand for new data center infrastructures.

– North America is home to the biggest software companies in the world. Companies like Facebook, Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Twitter all are based out of here. There are huge servers that handle the traffic from around the world so that the consumers are not affected in any way. These huge data centers need cooling to keep them operational. It is the biggest market for data center cooling and is still expanding.

– The trend of using renewable resources for powering the data centers is evident across the region. For instance, Siemens, along with Microsoft and FuelCell Energy solutions, implemented a new data center in the United States, which is generating electricity for its servers entirely from renewable sources converting biogas from a sewage treatment plant into electricity and water.

– In the region, Schneider Electrics data center division, the company is looking at direct liquid cooling as its next big growth area, and expects hyper-scale data center operators and cloud platforms, to drive most of the demand in the region for power solutions that keep the system and services dependable. Data centers are classified depending upon their uptime and can charge premium price for the service category.

Data Center Power Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Data Center Power market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Data Center Power including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352718

Detailed TOC of Data Center Power Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Adoption of Mega Data Centers

4.3.2 Rising Adoption of Cloud Computing

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial Investment

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 Solutions

6.1.1.1 Power Distribution Unit

6.1.1.2 UPS

6.1.1.3 Busway

6.1.1.4 Other Solutions

6.1.2 Services

6.1.2.1 Consulting

6.1.2.2 System Integration

6.1.2.3 Professional Service

6.2 By End-user Application

6.2.1 Information Technology

6.2.2 Manufacturing

6.2.3 BFSI

6.2.4 Government

6.2.5 Energy

6.2.6 Other End-user Applications

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Schneider Electric SE

7.1.2 Fujitsu Ltd

7.1.3 Cisco Technology Inc.

7.1.4 ABB Ltd

7.1.5 Eaton Corporation

7.1.6 Tripp Lite

7.1.7 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

7.1.8 Schleifenbauer

7.1.9 Vertiv Co.

7.1.10 Legrand SA

7.1.11 Black Box Corporation

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

ICU Ventilator Market Share 2020 – Global Manufacturers with Regional Analysis, Manufacturing Size, Growth Insights, Key Opportunities till 2024 – Industry Research.co

Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026

Dimethyl Succinate Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Mechanical Seals Market Growth Analysis 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Future Demand Status, Size and Share Value Analysis, Boosting Strategies, COVID-19 Impact by 2024

Anti-Fouling Nanocoating Market 2020 – Potential Growth Segments with COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Development Opportunities, Dynamics, Leading Players with Size Analysis till 2025

Evaporation Boats Market 2020: Impact of COVID-19, SWOT Analysis, Market Dynamics with Top Players, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast to 2025

Auto Tyre Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2026

Laser Chips Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2020 – SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Polymer Modified Asphalt Emulsions Market – Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size, Global Share and Demand Status Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

IBC Tanks Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Switchgear And Switchboard Apparatus Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Nanopositioning Systems Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026