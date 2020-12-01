The “Refining Industry Automation and Software Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Refining Industry Automation and Software market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Refining Industry Automation and Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Refining Industry Automation and Software Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

Refining industry is the group of chemical engineering unit process where the raw materials are being converted or refined into specific product value. Automation means the automatic control of various control systems for operating different types of machinery that are being used in factories, boilers, and other industrial purposes. It provides a huge benefit in terms of saving labor, energy, and materials that help in maintaining accuracy, quality, and precision. Different types of automated refineries are made in use by a different product.

Refining Industry Automation and Software market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Refining Industry Automation and Software market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increase in Drilling Activity is Driving the Market

– Drilling activity has been most affected by the downturn in the upstream oil & gas industry. Automatic control of pipe handling and managed pressure drilling have reduced the risk significantly and speeded up the drilling process. It also reduces operational downtime.

– Offshore oil & gas industry uses dynamic positioning rig for station keeping of floaters and drillships, drones for inspection of the platform, monitoring of gas emission, and others. The offshore drilling activity is to increased activity in the Golden Triangle – Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, and West Africa, along with the discovery of Egypts mammoth offshore natural gas field â€œZohr.â€

– In the case of onshore the United States is expected to lead the market regarding drilling activity. As a result, the demand from drilling activities and refineries are expected to drive the refining industry automation and software market.

Growing Refinery Sector in Asia-Pacific is Supporting the Market Growth

– The development of digital technologies, automation, and software systems has improved efficiency and better monitoring in the oil & gas refining sector. The refining industry uses a Distributed Control System (DCS) to reduce the chances of downtime, potentially dangerous and damaging conditions, as DCS includes operational redundancy.

– The demand for refined fuels in Asia-Pacific is expected to outperform other regions in absolute volume terms, expanding by 17.2% between 2017 and 2026 (average annual growth rate of 1.8%).

– Several refinery projects are lined up in China and other countries in the region. As a result, the demand for automation in Asia-Pacifics refinery is expected to support the market in the forecast period.

Refining Industry Automation and Software Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Refining Industry Automation and Software market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Refining Industry Automation and Software including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Refining Industry Automation and Software Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Oil and Energy Sectors is Driving the Market

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Initial Investment

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Petroleum Oil Refinery

5.1.2 Natural Gas Processing Plant

5.1.3 Metal Refinery

5.1.4 Salt Refinery

5.1.5 Sugar Refinery

5.1.6 Other Types

5.2 By Product

5.2.1 Flow meters

5.2.2 Low Power AC Drives

5.2.3 Process Engineering Tools

5.2.4 Control Valves

5.2.5 Radar Level Devices

5.2.6 Other Products

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Honeywell Process Solutions

6.1.2 ABB Limited

6.1.3 Siemens AG

6.1.4 Emerson Process Management

6.1.5 Aspen Technology

6.1.6 Schneider Electric

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

