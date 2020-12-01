The recent report on “Global Lab Automation Industry Market Report 2015-2026, Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis” offered by Credible Markets, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Lab Automation Industry Market”.

Key players in the global Lab Automation market covered in Chapter 12:

LabLynx

Hamilton Company

Thermo Fisher

Qiagen

BioMerieux

PerkinElmer

Eppendorf

Biotek Instruments

Becton Dickinson

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

Danaher

Labware

Roche

Tecan Group

LabVantage Solutions

Aurora Biomed

Inpeco

Siemens Healthineers

Brooks Automation

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Lab Automation market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Automated Liquid Handling Systems

Microplate Readers

Automated Elisa Systems

Automated Nucleic Acid Purification Systems

Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells

Robotic Systems

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Software

Other Equipment

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Lab Automation market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Microbiology Solutions

Other Applications

Market segmentation, by regions:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand)

• Middle East & Africa (Middle East, Africa)

• Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia)

Some Points from Table of Content

Global Lab Automation Industry Market Report 2015-2026, Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 1 Lab Automation Industry Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Lab Automation Industry

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19's impact on the Lab Automation Industry industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Lab Automation Industry Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Lab Automation Industry Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Lab Automation Industry Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Lab Automation Industry Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Lab Automation Industry Industry Development

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Lab Automation Industry Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Lab Automation Industry

3.3 Lab Automation Industry Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Lab Automation Industry

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Lab Automation Industry

3.4 Market Distributors of Lab Automation Industry

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Lab Automation Industry Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

Chapter 4 Global Lab Automation Industry Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Lab Automation Industry Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Lab Automation Industry Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Lab Automation Industry Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Lab Automation Industry Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Lab Automation Industry Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Lab Automation Industry Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Lab Automation Industry Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Lab Automation Industry Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

The report can answer the following questions:

• North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Lab Automation Industry industry.

• Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Lab Automation Industry industry.

• Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Lab Automation Industry industry.

• Different types and applications of Lab Automation Industry industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

• Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2026 of Lab Automation Industry industry.

• Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Lab Automation Industry industry.

• SWOT analysis of Lab Automation Industry industry.

• New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Lab Automation Industry industry.

This report studies the Lab Automation Industry market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyses the top players in global Lab Automation Industry industry, and splits by product type and applications/end industries. This report also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the Lab Automation Industry industry.

Global Lab Automation Industry Market: competitive landscape analysis

This report contains the major manufacturer’s analysis of the global Lab Automation Industry industry. By understanding the operations of these manufacturers (sales volume, revenue, sales price and gross margin from 2015 to 2020), the reader can understand the strategies and collaborations that the manufacturers are focusing on combat competition in the market.

Global Lab Automation Industry Market: types and end industries analysis

The research report includes specific segments such as end industries and product types of Lab Automation Industry. The report provides market size (sales volume and revenue) for each type and end industry from 2015 to 2020. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Lab Automation Industry Market: regional analysis

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key countries, with market size, growth rate, import and export of Lab Automation Industry in these countries from 2015 to 2020, which covering United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia.

Impact of Covid-19 in Lab Automation Industry Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Lab Automation Industry market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

