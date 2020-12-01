Global “Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market” -Epidemiology Forecast, 2028 provides an overview of the epidemiology trends of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). The Report also discusses the prevailing risk factors, disease burden with special emphasis on the unmet medical needs associated with the Insulin Resistance. The report contains the targeted patient populations and the forecast methodology.
Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market includes 10 years epidemiology historical and forecasted data of Insulin Resistance. According to, the market size for Endometriosis Market of 7 MM is estimated to be USD XX Million by 2023 at a CAGR of XXX for the forecast period i.e., 2015-2028.
Geographical Regions covered in Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market Report:
- US
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- UK
- Japan
Report Scope
- The report covers a detailed overview of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns
- It provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool for 7 major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan
- The Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs
- It also helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population
Reasons to buy
- Developing business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) market.
- Identifying prevalent patient populations as well as risk factors in the global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) market will help to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market therapeutics in each of the markets covered.
Detailed TOC of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast- 2028
- KEY INSIGHTS
- Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) MARKET OVERVIEW AT A GLANCE
2.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) in 2018
2.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) in 2028
- DISEASE BACKGROUND AND OVERVIEW: Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Microbiology
3.3. Transmission
3.4. Clinical Manifestations
3.5. Risk of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)
3.6. Pathogenesis
3.7. Diagnosis
3.8. Misdiagnosis
3.9. Differential Diagnosis
3.10. Prognosis
3.11. Post-Treatment Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Syndrome (PTLDS)
3.12. Prevention
- EPIDEMIOLOGY AND PATIENT POPULATION
4.1. Key Findings
- 7MM
5.1.1. 7MM Total Incident Patient Population of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)
5.1.2. 7MM Total Diagnosed Patient Population of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)
- COUNTRY WISE-EPIDEMIOLOGY OF Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)
6.1. United States
6.2. EU5 Countries
6.3. Germany
6.4. France
6.5. Italy
6.6. Spain
6.7. United Kingdom
6.8. Japan
- TREATMENT
7.1. Early localized disease (< 30 days)
7.2. Early disseminated Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) (< 3 months)
7.3. Late Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) (> 3 months)
- UNITED STATES GUIDELINE ON Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)
- EUROPEAN GUIDELINE ON Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)
9.1. Adults and Young People (aged 12 and over)
9.2. In Children (Under 12)
- UNMET NEEDS
- Emerging Drugs
11.1. Key Cross Competition
11.2. VLA15: Valneva
- Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS): 7 MAJOR MARKET ANALYSIS
12.1. Key Findings
12.2. Market Size of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) in 7MM
- THE UNITED STATES MARKET OUTLOOK
13.1. United States Market Size
13.2. Total Market size of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)
13.3. Market Size by Therapies
- EU-5 COUNTRIES: MARKET OUTLOOK
14.1. Germany
14.3. Italy
14.4. Spain
- JAPAN: MARKET OUTLOOK
15.1. Japan market Size
15.2. Total Market size of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)
15.3. Market Size by Emerging Therapies
- MARKET DRIVERS
- MARKET BARRIERS
- APPENDIX
