Latest released the research study on Global Travel Activities Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Travel Activities Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Travel Activities. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Musement (Italy),Viator (United States),Klook (Hong Kong)\,GetYourGuide (Germany),Headout Inc. (United States),Airbnb (United States),Civitatis Tours (Spain),Expedia Group (United States),Tripadvisor (United States),Trip.com Group (China).

Definition:

The market for Travel Activities includes all of the activities that travelers do while on vacation, which excludes transportation, accommodation, and meals. It encompasses all of the sightseeing activities, attractions, museums, outdoor, food experiences, day trips, shows, and wellness. The countries with the highest number of activities are the most touristic countries, with the United States at the top, followed by popular European travel destinations (Italy, Spain, France, United Kingdom, Portugal, and Greece). Australia, thanks to its array of outdoor activities, also received a high ranking. Vietnam and China have earned the top ranking for Asian countries. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, The World Travel and Tourism Council has warned the COVID-19 pandemic could cut 50 million jobs worldwide in the travel and tourism industry. Asia is expected to be the worst affected. Once the outbreak is over, it could take up to 10 months for the industry to recover. The tourism industry currently accounts for 10% of global GDP.

Market Influencing Trends:

Rising travel activities in emerging economies

Increasing Popularity of Adventure tourism among youngsters

Market Drivers:

Increasing Disposable Income

Government bodies and organizations such as the World Tourism Organization UNWTO are promoting tourism in order to attract diverse tourists across the globe

Restraints

The growing concern related to risk involved in unpredictable weather condition

Opportunities

High Demand due to attractive Marketing and Promotional Strategies

Growing Demand due to the increasing popularity of global sports and game events

The Global Travel Activities Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (International travailing, Domestic/local travailing), Application (Millennial, Generation X, Baby Boomers, Generation X), Age of User (18-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-54, 55-65, 65 above), Industry Product (Traveler accommodations, Travel arrangement and reservations, Air transportation, Local transport, Food and beverage establishments, Recreation and entertainment, Gasoline, Other retail activities), Purpose (Adventure tourism, Leisure business travel, Conference or seminar travel, Business tourism, Visiting relatives and friends)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Travel Activities Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Travel Activities Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Travel Activities market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Travel Activities Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Travel Activities

Chapter 4: Presenting the Travel Activities Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Travel Activities market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Travel Activities Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Travel Activities Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

