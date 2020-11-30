Domain registration includes reserving a name on the Internet for a specific period, generally one year. It’s essential for an email, website, or another web service. Several businesses enable use of subdomains of their domain names for a website, or one can have an email with their primary domain. The domain registration gives the personality and recognized identity to any company. Once

Top Companies Covered in this Report: 1 and 1 Ionos Inc., Dnsimple Corporation, Gandi.Net, Godaddy Operating Company, LLC, Google Domains, Hostgator.Com LLC, Namecheap, Inc., The Endurance International Group, Inc, Wix.Com, Yahoo Small Business (Verizon)

What is the Dynamics of Domain Registration Market?

The growing number of company’s websites and to enhance their marketing and visibility, the adoption of domain registration is surging; thus, drives the growth of the domain registration market. However, the high initial cost may restrain the development of the domain registration market. Furthermore, the rising enterprises is anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Domain Registration Market?

The “Global Domain Registration Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the domain registration market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of domain registration market with detailed market segmentation by type, end user, and geography. The global domain registration market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading domain registration market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the domain registration market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global domain registration market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as country code top level domains, generic top-level domains, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as enterprises and non-profit organization.

What is the Regional Framework of Domain Registration Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global domain registration market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The domain registration market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

