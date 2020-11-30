Latest research document on ‘Construction software’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Procore Technologies, Inc (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),UDA Technologies (United States),Viewpoint Inc. (A Trimble Inc. Company) (United States),Buildertrend (United States),CMiC (Canada),Sage Software (United States),Co-construct (United States),e-Builder Inc. (United States),Yonyou (China),Jonas Construction Software Inc. (Canada),Dongying Jinshi Software Co., Ltd. (China)

What is Construction software Market?

Construction software, a collection of programs, processes and information, is a tool used by professionals to simplify project related to construction. It is used to perform numerous tasks within building or infrastructure as a means of growing efficiency, productivity and competitiveness. Huge investment in the construction sector and the adoption of the new business model is the major driving agents in the growth of the very market globally.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (PC-Based Software, Mobile-Based Software, Cloud-Based Software), Application (Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction, Residential Construction), End Users (General Contractors, Building Owners, Independent Construction Managers, Architects and Designers), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises, Other), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based)

Market Influencing Trends:

Rapid Adoption of Cloud-Based Construction Software

Growth Drivers

Growing Investments in Infrastructure Development Globally

The Advent of Smart Cities Projects across the World Especially in Emerging Economies such as India, China, Brazil

Restraints that are major highlights:

Threat from Low-Cost Service Providers

Lack of Awareness and Low Adoption Rate in Underdeveloped and Developing Nations

Opportunities

Increase in Real Estate Developments in the Middle East Region

Tremendous Growth of Smart Building Construction across the World

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information and to get better understanding of how stats related to market sizing and share relates, the study is started with market overview and further detailed commentary is highlighted on changing market dynamics that includes Influencing trends by regions, growth drivers, open opportunities and gaps and roadblocks or restraints and challenges that industry players are facing. Furthermore, Market Factor Analysis gives insights on how various regulatory, economic factors and policy action are factored in the past and future growth scenarios by various business segments and applications. The Competitive Landscape provides detailed company profiling of players and draws attention on development activities, swot, financial outlook and major business strategic action taken by players.

When it comes to granularity of quantitative data, the market sizing and estimates in dollar term and sales volume are laid from 2015 to 2025 covering major geographic regions of your interest further broken down by product type and by end use application.

Table of Content

Global Construction software Market Research Report

Chapter 1: Construction software Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry (COVID Impact Analysis, Local Reforms etc)

Chapter 3: Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Global Revenue (Value) , Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2025)

Chapter 5: Global Revenue (Value), volume, Price Trend by Type (2014-2025)

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application (2014-2025)

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Benchmarking (2019)

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

………….

