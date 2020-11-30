Latest research document on ‘Microturbines’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Capstone Turbine Corporation (United States),Flex Energy Solutions (United States),Ansaldo Energia S.p.A. (Italy),Micro Turbine Technology B.V. (Netherlands),Calnetix Technologies, LLC. (United States),Bladon Jets (United Kingdom),UAV Turbines, Inc. (United States)

What is Microturbines Market?

Microturbines are small size combustion turbines almost the size of a refrigerator with outputs of 25kW to 500kW. They have emerged from automotive components, truck turbochargers, auxiliary power units (APUs) for airplanes, jet engines, etc. The microturbines consist of a compressor, combustor, turbine, alternator, recuperator, and generator. The single shaft or two shafts, simple cycle or recuperated, inter-cooled and reheat are some parts of the components. These machines usually rotate over 40,000 rpm, the microturbines are operated with a wide range of gases and liquid fuels out of which natural gas is most commonly used in turbines.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Unrecuperated Microturbines, Recuperated Microturbine), Application (Combined Heat and Power (CHP), Microgrid, Critical Power Supply, Mobile Power Generation, Other), Industry Verticals (Aircraft Industry, Manufacturing Industry, Automotive Industry, Others), Fuel (Natural Gas, Hydrogen, Propane, Diesel)

Market Influencing Trends:

The Advent of Hybrid Electric Microturbines for Drones

Technological Advancements in Microturbines Technology

Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for electricity and other energy sources is driving the microturbine market, it is widely used greenhouses, apartment buildings, retail stores where heat and electricity are used in large volume. The microturbines provide efficiency and optimum utilization of resources without wasting the left out fuel.

Restraints that are major highlights:

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines Associated with Microturbines

Adverse Environmental Effects

Opportunities

Investments in Industrial Energy Infrastructure

Growth in the Commercial UAV Market will Boost the Microturbine Market

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information and to get better understanding of how stats related to market sizing and share relates, the study is started with market overview and further detailed commentary is highlighted on changing market dynamics that includes Influencing trends by regions, growth drivers, open opportunities and gaps and roadblocks or restraints and challenges that industry players are facing. Furthermore, Market Factor Analysis gives insights on how various regulatory, economic factors and policy action are factored in the past and future growth scenarios by various business segments and applications. The Competitive Landscape provides detailed company profiling of players and draws attention on development activities, swot, financial outlook and major business strategic action taken by players.

When it comes to granularity of quantitative data, the market sizing and estimates in dollar term and sales volume are laid from 2015 to 2025 covering major geographic regions of your interest further broken down by product type and by end use application.

Table of Content

Global Microturbines Market Research Report

Chapter 1: Microturbines Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry (COVID Impact Analysis, Local Reforms etc)

Chapter 3: Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Global Revenue (Value) , Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2025)

Chapter 5: Global Revenue (Value), volume, Price Trend by Type (2014-2025)

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application (2014-2025)

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Benchmarking (2019)

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

………….

