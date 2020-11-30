Mon. Nov 30th, 2020

Canaan Mountain Herald

Forklift Rental Market Revenue Continues to Dominate with CAGR value Globally To 2026

Garner Insights has added a new report titled, “Global Forklift Rental Market Professional Report 2020” to its vast repository of research reports. This is a thorough report focused on the current and future prospects of the Global Forklift Rental Market. The report offers data of previous years along with an in-depth analysis from 2017 to 2022 on the basis of revenue (USD Billion). Besides, the report offers a comprehensive analysis about the factors driving and restraining the growth of the market coupled with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period.

The study gives a clear view on the Global Forklift Rental Market and includes a detailed competitive scenario and thorough company profile of the key players operating in it. To get a clear idea of the competitive landscape in the market, the report conducts an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces Model, SWOT analysis, and Pestel analysis. The report also provides a market attractiveness analysis, in which the segments and sub-segments are studied on the basis of their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report is segmented as follows:

Zahid Tractor and Heavy Machinery, Al-Iman for Contracting & Trading, Kanoo Machinery, Peax Equipment Rental, Byrne Equipment Rental, Al Faris, ISDC Rental Company, Bin Quraya Rental, Hertz Equipment Rental Corporation, Al Walid Equipment Rental are a few major companies operating in the global Forklift Rental market.

Major Types of Forklift Rental covered are:
1–3.5 Tons, 3.5–10 Tons, Above 10 Tons

Major Applications of Forklift Rental covered are:
Construction, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Beverages, Chemical Industry, Other

The report forecasts revenue growth at all geographic levels, and provides an in-depth analysis of the latest industry trends and development patterns from 2020 to 2029 in each of segments and sub-segments. Some of the major geographies included in the market are given below:

North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the current scenario of the Global Forklift Rental Market? How is the market going to prosper throughout the next 5 years?
What are the emerging technologies that are going to profit the market?
What is the historical and the current size of the Global Forklift Rental Market?
Which segments are the fastest growing and the largest in the market? What is their market potential?
What are the driving factors contributing to the market growth during the short, medium, and long term?
What are the lucrative opportunities for the key players in the market?
Which are the key geographies from the investment perspective?
What are the major strategies adopted by the leading players to expand their market shares?
Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Global Forklift Rental market?
What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of market?

